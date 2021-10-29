Klan-ish Kids: White Students In California Busted For Mocking George Floyd’s Murder, Wearing KKK Robe

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

It is a commonly held belief that when all the old white people die, racism will die out with them. It’s a comforting thought full of big “I Believe The Children Are Our Future” energy and one that is reassuring to many who just want to see America live up to its pledge of equality and “liberty and justice for all.” There’s only one problem: Racist white kids keep proving it wrong.

In the latest episode of From The Mouths Of Klan-ish Babes, white students at two East Bay schools in California have reportedly been disciplined over blatantly racist acts. At one of the schools, a photo surfaced of two students gleefully reenacting the murder of George Floyd, and at the other, a student had a grand (wizard) old time dressing as a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

According to The Mercury News, the white teens who appear to be big police brutality enthusiasts were students at De La Salle, a private Catholic school in Concord. The photo that surfaced and circulated around the school showed one melanin-redacted boy kneeling on the other in the same manner ex-Minneapolis cop and current murder convict Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck causing his death. And because even youthful caucasity knows no bounds, the kid playing Chauvin was reportedly smiling and raising his fist in the photo, which was apparently the student’s way of mocking the well-known Black power symbol.

The school’s president, David Holquin, “said the incident resulted in discipline for both students, but that it would be a violation of their privacy to describe what kind of punishment the students received,” the News reported. Holquin sent two schoolwide emails out denouncing the photo and saying that “conversations about race, inclusion and belonging will require dialogue and learning, a presumption of goodwill, a willingness to be self-reflective and uncomfortable, and the recognition of each person’s God-given human dignity.”

Meanwhile, at Pittsburg High School, another student showed up to school Wednesday in a KKK robe, which students told administrators he did on a “dare,” according to Pittsburg Principal Todd Whitmire. (Y’all remember how we used to play “Truth or Dare” when we were kids, right? Well, apparently “Truth or White Supremacy” is the version of the game favored by some of the un-pigmented youngins.”)

If the Klan cosplay was this kid’s idea of a Halloween costume, he’s just basically joining blackface enthusiasts in proving the holiday should be unofficially renamed “White People, Don’t Get Yourselves Beat TF Up” day.

“The student has been assigned consequences for his actions and he will also participate in our restorative justice process to learn how his actions have impacted and harmed others,” Whitmire wrote in an email. “As a school community, we are very disappointed and concerned with the actions of this student. We are committed to addressing what has occurred and working with this student to help him recognize the harm his actions have caused and, just as importantly, the responsibility he has, along with our school, to help repair the harm.”

The moral of the story here is if the naive and delusional are waiting for older generations of pasty old white folks to die so a new post-racial era can be ushered in, they are severely underestimating the way America’s culture of racism gets passed down.

