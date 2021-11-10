KK-Karen Gets Probation And Community Service After Trying To Run Down Black Mothers And Children While Shouting Racial Slurs

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

White people bend over backwards to find arguments supporting the idea that white privilege is a myth, but booooy, does our criminal justice system keep proving them wrong.

In Swampscott, Massachusetts, a white woman was accused of driving her car towards and nearly colliding with three Black women and their five children. When one of the Black women told her to slow down, she started shouting racial slurs at them as well as making racist remarks. Clearly, a woman who would endanger the lives of parents and their children and them go full KK-Karen on them unprovoked is someone who is a danger to Black people and should at least do some kind of jail time. Unfortunately, a judge disagreed and the woman, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to probation and community service.

According to WHDH 7, Rhonda Wozniak, 61, pleaded guilty to eight counts of civil rights violation and eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in Lynn District Court on Tuesday. Even the prosecutors in the case appeared to have taken an “Oh, she’s just a little old lady” approach to sentencing recommendation as they thought sixteen criminal counts involving the endangering of the lives of children as young as five was only worth one year of probation and 100 hours of community service.

But a judge thought even that was too much. In the end, Wozniak was sentenced to a paltry nine months of probation and just 40 hours of community service.

WBUR reported that the Black women and their children, whose ages ranged from 5 to 12, were returning to their cars after visiting Cookie Monstah on July 28, 2020, when Wozniak “came speeding toward them in her motor vehicle, nearly hitting them,” according to prosecutors. After one of the mothers asked her to slow down, Wozniak shouted racial slurs at them “and told them to go back where they belong,” prosecutors said.

“The defendant’s action were harmful and offensive, not only to the victims, but also to the community at large,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett argued. But apparently, no one thought she was enough of a threat “to the community at large” to remove her from said community.

Even though this racist and unhinged white woman was so contemptuous towards Black people that she thought nothing of shouting racial slurs in the presence of the children she had just endangered, it doesn’t seem like anyone considered the possibility that she was intentionally trying to run the Black women and their children down. It doesn’t appear that the words “hate crime” were considered, despite the clear and demonstrable racial hatred she expressed.

A woman who was vile and violent towards Black mothers and their Black children was given the kind of sentence a teenager would be given for tagging up a wall with graffiti.

But please, tell us more about how white privilege isn’t a thing.

