So Basically, Deion Sanders Thinks IG Model Brittany Renner Is A Gold Digger-Dodging Sensei

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this month, we reported that former NFL cornerback Deion Sanders—who is currently the head football coach at Jackson State University—invited Instagram model Brittany Renner to teach his student-athletes about the gold-digging birds and the out-for-your-money-honey bees. In other words, she taught them that if they ever become rich professional athletes, they need to watch out for women who are looking for deep pockets and status upgrades rather than love.

A lot of people thought it was a wild lesson for a coach to have taught to his team, but Sanders apparently wishes he had a gold-digger-dodging sensei like Renner back when he was in college because he said he would be about $20 million richer than he currently is if he knew the game off the field as well as he knew it on the field.

MORE: Deion Sanders Has IG Model Brittany Renner Speak To His College Players About The Dangers Of, Well, IG Models

“Let me tell you something,” Sanders said during a recent episode of his podcast, 21st and Prime, according to the Clarion-Ledger. “If I had her in my ear—If I had been sitting in that room at Florida State and I had her come and lay it out like she laid it out. If I would have had that I would be at least $20 million richer.”

Renner, who was a guest on the show, responded, “Oh really?” and Sanders went on to elaborate.

“Yeah, because of the game,” he continued. “Because everything she elaborated on, I would have been more prepared for the game of life. I was prepared for the game of football, but not that other game. Because I was so locked in. And then I misconstrued what love and some women were. If I would have had that, I promise you, at least 20. At least $20 million richer because of the divorces, the lawyer fees, all the bull junk that I’ve gone through as a man.”

Daaaaayumn! To let Sanders tell it, Renner should be on her way to a new career no one even thought was a thing until now. She should open up her own “Protect Your Pockets” dojo. She would have ballers dodging coin-snatchers like Neo dodging Matrix bullets. Renner could be making good money handing out textbooks titled “Ain’t No Sugar Daddy Here 101” and she could charge pretty high tuition because, whatever students have to pay each semester, it won’t be anywhere near the $20 million they’d lose messing around with the thot-brigade.

“I do not want my players, my sons, my coaches, everybody that was in there. Equipment men, equipment women, I do not want them to go through that,” Sanders said in explaining why he chose Renner as guest speaker for his team. “That’s why. She told them the God’s honest truth. So helpful. She was very vulnerable, they saw a side that the public really doesn’t see. Because she really has heart and she really wants love. She really does.”

And there you have it, folks: Sometimes the best education is an unorthodox education—especially when it saves you a lot of money.

SEE ALSO:

Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State Would Be A Big Blow, But HBCU Football Would Bounce Back

Deion Sanders Wants The Media To Put Some Respect On His Name