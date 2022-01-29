Rihanna’s Foundation Donates $15M To Nonprofits Focused On Climate Justice

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Beyond her music and business ventures mogul, Rihanna is known for paying it forward. For her latest social good project, the Barbados native is putting the focus on addressing climate change. The Fenty Beauty founder has made a multi-million dollar donation to a collective of nonprofits centered on climate justice.

Through her philanthropic imprint, the Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna has teamed up with tech entrepreneur Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative to donate $15 million to 18 organizations within the United States and the Caribbean. The nonprofits have spearheaded efforts designed to address inequities stemming from climate change that significantly impact under-resourced and underserved communities. The endowment will go towards creating grants for organizations led by and focused on Black and Indigenous populations, women, youth and those who identify as LGBTQIA+. Amongst the organizations included as part of the initiative are the Black Feminist Fund, the Black Visions Collective, the Caribbean Youth Environment Network, the Indigenous Environmental Network, Movement for Black Lives and others.

“At the Clara Lionel Foundation, our work is rooted in the reality that climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally. Under-resourced countries, communities of color, and island nations are facing the brunt,” read a statement released by the foundation. “To combat this inequity, funders must build partnerships with organizations, acknowledging their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities. This powerful group of climate justice leaders and organizers from seven Caribbean countries and nearly all 50 states—relentless doers and innovators—are responding effectively and urgently to climate change.”

News about the donation comes nearly two months after Rihanna was named a National Hero in Barbados. In the past, she has donated $11 million to social justice organizations and given 4,000 tablets to youth in Barbados to address the digital divide during the pandemic.

