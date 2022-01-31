Georgia DA Fani Willis Requests FBI Security After Trump Rally Blasting Investigation Into Election Interference

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, we reported that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis would be presenting before a grand jury an election interference case against former commander-in-lying-about-things Donald Trump. You might remember that while Trump was throwing a propaganda-infused tantrum after losing his bid for reelection in 2020, he made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that could easily be construed as an attempt to pressure him into overturning the election results in the Peach State. (It could easily be construed that way because that’s exactly what TF Trump was trying to do…”allegedly.”)

Well now, Willis is asking the FBI for security accommodations now that Trump has given a speech in Texas Saturday that was eerily similar to the one he gave just before a bunch of MAGA-minions stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to re-steal a never-stolen election on the word of the commander-in-truthlessness and his persistent “stop the steal” propaganda campaign.

According to the Associated Press, Wilis wrote a letter to the FBI office in Atlanta Sunday requesting a risk assessment of the county courthouse and government center as well as added security and preventative measures “to include intelligence and federal agents.”

“My staff and I will not be influenced or intimidated by anyone as this investigation moves forward,” Willis wrote, adding that “her office has already taken steps to address security concerns ‘considering the communications we have received from persons unhappy with our commitment to fulfill our duties,’” as AP reported.

So, why does Willis need all of this added security? Well, maybe it’s because Trump on Saturday was practically daring his cult members to storm a government building again over his delusional perception of injustices committed against him.

“If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington, D.C, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere,” Trump said during the rally.

“We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Willis wrote in her letter.

I mean, she’s not wrong. Trump lies and instigates violence. It’s just what he does.

SEE ALSO:

Black Georgia District Attorney Will Present Election Interference Case Against Trump Before A Special Grand Jury

Analysis: Georgia Anti-Voter Law Dramatically Increased Absentee Ballot Rejections In 2021 Municipal Elections