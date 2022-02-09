If Anti-CRT Gov. Ron DeSantis Cares So Much About Racial ‘Discomfort,’ Why Is He Caping For Joe Rogan?

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has served as one of white supremacy’s fiercest warriors in the Republican war against critical race theory. He has proposed multiple bills to ban the academic study from K-12 schools without presenting evidence that it’s being taught in said schools or that he even understands what CRT is. And DeSantis has said time and time again that his reason for embarking on this crusade is so students and other people won’t feel any “discomfort” or shame because of the color of their skin.

He’s always been careful not to say his proposed legislation is all about protecting white people exclusively from said “discomfort,” but it’s always been clear as day that his campaign is about protecting white feelings and white feelings alone.

Otherwise, he wouldn’t be defending Joe Rogan and saying he “shouldn’t have apologized” for saying things that make Black people feel uncomfortable and offended.

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, DeSantis reminded us (not that we needed a reminder) that he’s only here for the placating of white fragility and that anti-Black racism is not his concern, which makes sense because he demonstrably is racist himself.