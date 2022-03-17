Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr. Rachel Levin–Tucker Carlson Loves Every Bit Of It

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Conservative political pundit Candace Owens wasn’t happy with USA Today’s decision to honor transgender Assistant Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levin as one of the nominees for the 2022 Women of the Year award.

While speaking with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication’s choice to honor, Levin, who in March 2021, became the nation’s first openly transgender federal health official.

‘Whats a woman? I’m confused. I don’t know what a woman is anymore. It is funny and pointedly ridiculous. It gets back to what I always say about progressives which is that they’re always so progressive that they are actually just regressive, right? Owens began her fiery rant.

“It’s the same with feminism,” she continued. “With early feminism, we were trying to create a space for women that was separate from men. We wanted women’s sports and for them to compete differently. We have women that train all the way from the time that they’re kids up through college to try to compete against other women. Now you can throw on a wig and say ‘Actually, I am a woman too’ and you can crush all of their records because it is so progressive it is actually regressive! or actually erasing women.”

The “Blackout” author appeared to be referring to UPenn’s rising swimmer Lia Thomas who broke national records on the team since her transition from male to female. During an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this month, Thomas revealed that some parents on the team have complained about her competing in the women’s swimming division. Some claimed that she was “eliminating women from the sport,” but the 22-year-old defended her position on the team.

“I’m a woman, just like anybody else on the team. I’ve always viewed myself as just a swimmer. It’s what I’ve done for so long; it’s what I love…Trans people deserve that same respect every other athlete gets,” she argued.

Owens ended her long hot take with one more strange theory. The staunch Republican claimed that the government used transgenderism as a tactic to disrupt the family unit.

“The government gains more power when people are confused. If you know whether you’re a woman or a man you’re not going to have a functional nuclear family. Instead, you will have a dysfunctional family. Dysfunctional people tend to rely upon the government. That is what is happening right now and that is what you are seeing the push for,” she added.

On Mar. 13, USA Today announced Levine as a nominee for this year’s honorees.

‘Rachel Levine is one of USA Today’s Women of the Year, a recognition of women across the country who have made a significant impact,’ the publication wrote. Other nominees included Vice President Kamala Harris and Melinda Gates, the former wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

SEE ALSO:

Every Receipt Proving Candace Owens Is A Con Artist Who Is Following The Money

Pro-Russian Troll Candace Owens Uses Ukraine Invasion To Take Jabs At ‘Black Lives Matter’