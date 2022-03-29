Philadelphia Launches New Hotline Initiative To Crack Down On Gun Violence Crisis

On Monday, the city launched The Violence Prevention Hotline, a 24 hours hotline staffed with dozens of trauma-informed “resource navigators” who will be on call to respond to residents impacted or concerned about issues of gun violence. Worried Philadelphians can call 211 to speak to a prevention expert that will provide information on gun violence awareness programs, nonprofits, and resources in “real-time.” Residents can connect to the hotline by phone, text, or email.

“This is a connection tool, it’s not replacing anyone or any group,” the program’s Managing Director Tumar Alexander clarified to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s meant to connect each and every group all across the city in real-time to what citizens need.” For emergencies, residents will still need to call 911.

“When you go through things in life, such as violence, there is always a time that you do seek help. Sometimes that help seems so far away,” said Eugene “Buddha” Thomas, president of Power Circle Mentors, an after-school youth program dedicated to empowering young Philadelphians through academia and creative arts. Members behind the new initiative hope that the hotline will help concerned citizens feel more comfortable about addressing gun-related crimes in their areas without interacting with police. The growing crisis has disproportionately affected young Black men in the city.

“The only thing not getting better at the moment is our gun violence, and we need to get our arms around that. And with a full complement of everyone working together in every department, I am hopeful and confident we can get these numbers down,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.