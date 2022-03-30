‘Crickets’: Kyle Rittenhouse Is Big Mad President Joe Biden Won’t Call Him Back

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

See, this is what happens when you gas up domestic terrorists.

Conservative America has treated Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse like he’s a celebrity, and now this fool, who is famous only for killing two people, injuring a third, and getting away with it all, thinks he is one. Mans thinks that because he’s toured all the white nationalist platforms while swearing up and down he’s not a white nationalist, and because he was able to sit down with Donald Trump—a man who would sit down with James Earl Ray’s corpse if it made for a good photo-op—he can just dial up the sitting president of the United States for a chat.

And now the teen killer with the cop haircut is big mad President Joe Biden ain’t even hitting him back.

According to Newsweek, Rittenhouse made an appearance on The Jenna Ellis Show podcast in an episode published Tuesday to complain that he’s been reaching out to Biden, but Biden has not been picking up his phone.

“I reached out to Joe Biden several times,” he said. “Crickets. Nothing. He still hasn’t replied. So it just shows how much of a man he is to not sit down and talk.”

You know what—actually, I’m with Rittenhouse on this one. I too tried to hit Biden up and he didn’t call me back either. I mean, I was just trying to get his and Kamala’s PS5 gamer tags so we can get on this Call of Duty, and his rude a** didn’t even hit me back. Crickets. These world leaders really get jobs running an entire country and just forget about their folks, I tell ya’.

Seriously though—who the hell does Rittenhouse think he is?

Never mind the fact that dude just made headlines for sharing a post featuring his own fake crying meme and a caption blaming Biden for gas prices and now he’s like, “Hey, bro-in-chief, what’s wrong with your phone?” The fact that this walking How To Get Away With Murder episode thinks he’s a public figure with enough juice to dial up the president for a quick chat is just wild, entitled, and, frankly, white AF.

Anyway, earlier in the episode, Ellis, who was Trump’s legal advisor when he was in office (which explains why she switched to podcasting because—sheesh), asked Rittenhouse what he would like people to know about his story.

“I was attacked,” said Rittenhouse. “I was 17 years old. I was attacked and had to defend myself. I’m not a racist. I’m not a white supremacist. I’m not a domestic terrorist. I’m not a murderer, and anybody who wants to sit down and have a conversation, I’m more than open.”

So a 17-year-old travels across state lines, arms himself with an assault rifle to go play trailer park Batman and walks the streets of Kenosha during civil unrest fancying himself a grown man doing grown man business, but now he’s all like, “But…but…but…I was only 17.”

Boy, just go sitcho self down somewhere and hush.

SEE ALSO:

LeBron Was Right: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Crying Meme About Gas Prices Suggests White Tears Were Fake

Lenient Plea Deal Offered To Man Charged With Buying Rifle For Kyle Rittenhouse