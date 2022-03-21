LeBron Was Right: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Crying Meme About Gas Prices Suggests White Tears Were Fake

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Do y’all remember when Kyle Rittenhouse got big mad at LeBron James for tweeting what many people were thinking about the dry-blubbering and fake hyperventilating Rittenhouse was doing during his trial for killing three people and injuring a third? Remember how Rittenhouse whined about how much James pissed him off and how he wanted the NBA superstar held accountable for making light out of what he claimed was a moment of trauma?

Well, on Thursday, Rittenhouse reminded us all (not that we needed reminding) that his contrition and trauma were as fake as his tears and his anger at LeBron when he shared a tweet in which the meme made from his moment on the stand to blame President Joe Biden for rising gas prices.

“No, it’s not Lemon Heads,” Rittenhouse tweeted in reference to James’ tweet. “It’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency.” We really wish Rittenhouse would just shut up and stop tweeting.

Let’s just skip the fact that the president doesn’t set gas prices in the U.S. and the fact that gas prices have risen around the globe, not just in America, due to the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It should surprise no one that Rittenhouse is just another MAGA rube who doesn’t know anything about anything and is just parroting right-wing nonsense, after all.

The real issue is that Rittenhouse convinced white America that his Kenosha shooting spree represented the most traumatic event in his life and that the tears he cried on the stand were real when the demonstrable truth is that those tears were real like Rachel Dolezal is really Black.

Now, here he is tweeting the meme like it was all just a big joke all along.

People who actually experience trauma and PTSD after horrific things they’ve been through don’t trivialize their experiences like this. Rittenhouse is a killer. He’s not a victim. He’s damn sure not a hero. He’s a devil with the angel of white privilege on his side. That’s it and that’s all.

