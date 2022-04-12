After Ukraine Student Backlash, Hampton University Will Dissolve All Spring 2022 Student Balances

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Many of us can painfully relate to the topic of student loan debt. With federal loans paused through the end of August, some schools are taking matters into their own hands.

Although the issue is still being argued on a political level, students at Virginia-based HBCU Hampton University got a pleasant surprise this week after learning that the university will wipe all balances from the Spring 2022 semester in addition to no new increase in tuition, fees, room and board for the fall semester as well.

The move comes after Hampton came under fire for extending free admission to students displaced by the war in Ukraine. NewsOne previously reported on the controversial move after Harvey announced between 50 and 100 students impacted by the war would be able to attend the HBCU.

Announced Thursday, April 7, on the school’s website, Hampton’s president Dr. William R. Harvey, pointed to the financial hardships that many have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason behind the game-changing decision.

“In keeping with the University’s efforts to help our students, there will be no increase in tuition, fees, room and board for the 2022-2023 academic year,” Harvey said. “In addition, on behalf of the University, I am pleased to announce that all outstanding balances for the Spring 2022 semester will be erased. We hope that this action will continue to assist our students and their families at our Home by the Sea.”

Qualifying students already had access to financial help made available under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, in addition to many students also having their Spring 2021 balances paid off. Those enrolled in the Spring 2022 semester also received a $200.00 book scholarship, and graduating scholars in the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 each received $500 towards repayment if they took out a federal student loan. Those who didn’t take out loans saw their $150 graduation fee reimbursed.

As reported by WAVY-TV 10, it also appears that Hampton University raised on-campus salaries to a $15 an hour minimum wage last year, plus issued $200 bonuses for all faculty and staff at the end of the year.

We’re firm believers that education should be free, and hopefully, this move at Hampton can act as a first step towards that reality. For future scholars everywhere, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed.

