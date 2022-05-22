Lupe Fiasco Will Teach A Special Rap Class For MIT’s MLK Visiting Professor Program

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Next school year, Lupe Fiasco is gearing up to teach a “sophisticated” rap class at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The Grammy award-winning rapper has been selected to take part in MIT’s MLK Visiting Professor Program, which recognizes the contributions of outstanding scholars. The program also honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by striving to increase the presence of minority scholars at MIT.

In addition to Lupe, Moriba K. Jah, the Associate Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Texas, and documentary filmmaker Louis Massiah will also teach in the program.

Lupe tweets and deletes more information about the course

Lupe gushed about the upcoming class on Twitter, telling fans that he had been holding back the news “for a while.”

“I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity but for now I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at @MIT,” Lupe tweeted.

In a since-deleted post, the “Kick, Push” hitmaker teased more about the class, according to Revolt TV.

“Syllabus isn’t built yet but I’m thinking its fruit to be had in looking at neuromorphic computation through the lens of Rap as a lossless data compression model with a dash of energy efficiency via refining Landauer’s principle applied to cytoarchitectonics. And some rapping,” he wrote.

Lupe Fiasco has taught at MIT before

This isn’t the first time the rapper and community activist has worked with MIT. In 2021, Lupe participated in the school’s CAST residency, where he spoke to students about his community activism work.

According to his bio, the Chicagoan is the co-founder, and co-owner of the We Are M.U.R.A.L (Magnifying Urban Realities & Affecting Lives). The organization provides meals and academic programs to inner-city youth. He also manages the Society of Spoken Art, which unites aspiring lyricists with established artists. Additionally, the rap star led a coding competition on campus last year for students.

Lupe now joins a long list of hip-hop stars who have taught classes at some prestigious universities across America. In 2020, T.I. taught the “Business of Trap Music” course at Clark Atlanta University. Back in February, Saweetie returned to her alma mater USC to speak to students about the power of entrepreneurship. The “Icy Chain” rapper will also serve as a guest speaker for USC’s four-week program for high school students sometime this summer.

