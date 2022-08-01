NYPD Searching For Suspects Involved In Armed Robbery Ring That Lures Men To Motels For A Fake Hookup

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

NYPD officials are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery ring in the Bronx. The suspected criminals are accused of tying up male victims in a hotel room before fleeing the scene with their cash and clothing. According to NBC News New York, the thieves successfully orchestrated the scheme five times in July.

Before each incident, victims involved in the robbery ring said they connected with a woman in her 20s via Facebook, where they made arrangements to meet at a motel in the borough. When they arrived at the location, the young women would instruct them to take a shower before letting another woman and a man into the room, officials reported. The two other suspects were armed, and they would threaten the men when they stepped out of the shower.

Related Stories MAGA Caucasity: Donald Trump Pledges To Pardon The Capitol Rioters He Instigated Into Rioting During Texas Rally

The trio would use duct tape to tie up their victims before running off with their personal belongings, cash and credit cards. The first incident occurred back on July 7 around 6 p.m. at Wheeler Hotel in the Bronx. The suspects’ first victim was a 31-year-old man.

According to reports, the second and third robberies happened just a day apart, on July 16 and 17, at the Crown Motor Inn and Friendly Motor Inn. The armed robbers struck again on July 24 at the Van Cortlandt Motel and again on July 26 inside the Sheridan Hotel.

The 45-year-old male victim involved in the fifth robbery said the suspects made off his with his money and clothing, the New York Post reported. Another victim said the trio stole his car keys and made nearly $3,000 worth of purchases on his credit and debit cards. Police said none of the victims suffered major injuries.

Authorities are now looking for a 25-year-old woman with a heavy build, a medium complexion, black hair, tattoos on both arms, and wearing eyeglasses. Police believe she is the individual the victims allegedly communicate with on Facebook before the robberies. Officials are also asking the community to be on high alert for a woman who appears to be in her forties. She has a heavy build, a medium complexion, and black hair, standing around 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. A 25-year-old male was also caught on a surveillance camera fleeing with the suspects, Fox News noted.

SEE ALSO:

2 Black Girls Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Striking A White Woman And Saying, ‘I Hate White People’

White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say