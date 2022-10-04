Kanye West Says He Wore ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Because BLM ‘Was A Scam’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The Kanye clown car is about to get really annoying. Ye’s stans are about to “chess not checkers” us to death now that their MAGA messiah is trying to imply that the “White Lives Matter” shirt he wore to a fashion show in Paris was all about denouncing Black Lives Matter as a scam organization.

When Kanye said that slavery was a choice and that Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves,” but instead “just had the slaves go work for other white people,” social media was rife with Kanye whisperers who were desperate to explain how what Ye said wasn’t what Ye meant and that there was always some deeper meaning going over all of our heads—coming from a man who has repeatedly told us he doesn’t read.

So, you can bet that Kanye stans were scrambling to explain why Yeezus was out here representing WLM, and now Ye has given them their convenient justification.

But it’s all just more MAGA-Ye nonsense.

Don’t get me wrong, the Black Lives Matter Global Network has certainly been the center of controversy and allegations of misused donations, but the BLMGN isn’t all that is Black Lives Matter. BLM was a concept and a call to action before it was ever an organization. And it’s far from “over.”

But here’s the thing: If Ye is so worried about organizations that hurt Black people, why has he so thoroughly aligned himself with a rust-colored white nationalist who started the white and fragile propaganda campaign against critical race theory? Why does he keep essentially calling Donald Trump his play daddy? Why is he out here wearing “make America Great Again” hats when the ultimate scam is the idea that America was ever great in the first place for Black people and people of color? In fact, if he’s so concerned about scams, where was he when Trump lost his bid for re-election and responded by launching yet another propaganda campaign about the election being stolen from him? Where was Ye when his orange Play-dough cousin was trying to overturn legally cast votes in largely Black voting precincts? Hell, why is it that Ye’s own former publicist was caught allegedly trying to coerce a Georgia election worker into making a false confession to election fraud?

Finally, if Ye is supposedly here for Black people, why is he posing in matching “White Lives Matter” shirts with the queen MAGA-mammy herself, Candace Owens?

When it comes down to it, Owens wearing a WLM shirt is just redundant. It’s like Clark Kent wearing a shirt with a photo of Superman on it instead of the classic “S” symbol. She doesn’t hate BLM because she’s afraid the organization has scammed money from activists—she hates the activists. She hates the very concept of Black lives mattering because she’s a walking unholy baptism of anti-Blackness, Caucasian aspirations and confiscated edges. But to Kanye, she’s the homie.

Maybe it’s about time we admit that Kanye West doesn’t care about Black people. Maybe his “Black Lives Matter was a scam” post wasn’t about the global network at all. Maybe he actually just agrees with Owens that “identity politics” are a sham and racist against white people. Either way, let’s admit he isn’t playing chess or checkers when he barely has the intellectual capacity to play Connect Four.

Anyway, BLM hit back at West and Ownes telling TMZ, “While some may see Kanye and Candace’s stunt as a distraction, we recognize that it harms thousands of families fighting for justice for their loved ones killed by state-sanctioned violence.”

BLM’s also ripping Candace Owens — who also wore the shirt — for what they view as spreading “toxic confusion” … claiming the shirts, and phrasing, can be “used to legitimize violent assaults on Black people.”

Kanye should know better, BLM says, telling us … “Kanye knows very well that ‘white lives’ have never been targeted for oppression. Black folks, in contrast, are at the bottom of virtually every economic, social, and political measure because of centuries of individual and institutional racism.”

OK, but does the man who said he doesn’t read and clearly doesn’t appear to possess even a remedial understanding of Black history really know any of that?

Maybe a lot of people are giving this fool too much credit. Maybe he’s truthfully just as anti-Black as he appears to be.

