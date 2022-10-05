Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Marley Defends Wearing Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Selah Marley, the daughter of R&B icon Lauren Hill and granddaughter of reggae legend Bob Marley, is defending herself after catching flack for modeling Kanye West’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt.

On Monday, the 23-year-old model was spotted strutting down the runway of Kanye’s YZY Season 9 fashion showcase, proudly wearing the polarizing piece. Fans of the star quickly took to social media to call out the bustling muse for participating in the show.

Social media slams Selah Marley

It seemed like many users had a bone to pick with the star because she has been a strong advocate of Black civil rights in the past. In 2020, Marley took to the streets to protest following the death of George Floyd. Selah’s grandfather, Bob Marley, spent his entire career advocating for equal rights in the Black community. In fact, her mother’s 1998 classic “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” still receives praise today for its musical deep dive into the raw and unfiltered Black experience in America.

“Just two years ago Selah Marley ass was marching in them streets dodging bullets and choking on smoke grenades for George Floyd,” wrote one Twitter user named @TellyDuckThem. “Now she’s putting on a “White Lives Matter” shirts for Kanye west. I know Bob Marley flipping in his grave.”

Selah addresses the criticism on Instagram

After the backlash took social media by storm, Selah addressed the criticism on her Instagram page, telling angry fans that she wouldn’t be bullied or silenced.

“The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of y’all are stuck in a hive mind mentality. You do what the group tells you to do & think what the group tells you to think,” she wrote. “Witnessing someone break free from the “agenda” sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box.”

Before singing off, Selah urged internet detractors to hear her side of the story before placing judgement. “If you know me you know noting I do is without deep thought & intention. Wait till you hear what I have to say,” she added.

In a separate post, she also informed internet haters that she would be chatting with Kanye about the controversial shirt in order to move the “conversation forward and provide the necessary clarity, depth and healing that we are collectively in need of.”

The model included a screenshot of the direct message she sent to Ye, which read: “I think that what we did has obviously created a lot of conversation and I would like us to continue that conversation. I love taking risks and embracing freedom, but in this case, I think we can continue to discuss the depth behind our decisions to show the purity of our intentions and provide healing to our community…”

Selah was born during Lauryn Hill’s decade long relationship with Rohan Marley, who is one of Bob Marley’s sons. Between 1996 and 2009, the former couple had five children together, but they never married.

She has worked with Kanye West before

This isn’t the first time that Selah has worked with Ye. In 2017, the model worked with West during a New York Fashion Week showcase. During an interview with Vogue that year, the aspiring singer gushed about working with the producer.

“He’s been through a lot of persecution in the media and by people, but it doesn’t stop him from being who he is. He is so passionate about everything, and he has you looking forward to his next move, as he always thinks outside the box.”

As for Kanye, following the backlash on Tuesday, the Grammy-award-winning rapper took to social media with a short explanation for the mind-boggling t-shirts. He said he was trying to denounce the Black Lives Matter movement by creating the unsettling ensemble.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome,” he wrote.

We are truly living in some interesting times.

