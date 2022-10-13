Pay Attention To These Election Day Deadlines As Voting Is Set To Begin Soon

Anticipation for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections is reaching a fever pitch as a number of relevant deadlines are also rapidly approaching.

Adrianne Shropshire, the executive director of BlackPAC, an independent, Black-led organization focusing on political engagement, recently explained the urgency of everybody participating on Election Day.

Check out our Election Resource Center for more information

During an interview on Atlanta radio station Majic 107.5/97.5, Shropshire reminded listeners that the election is less than 30 days away. Shropshire encouraged everybody to “speed up the pace on getting ready” for the election because of several deadlines like requesting an absentee ballot.

“We are about to start voting,” Shropshire emphasized before adding later: “Early voting is about to start. This is critical.”

Shropshire encouraged voters to go online to check their registration status and find out where their polling places are located so as to avoid any last-minute scrambling.

“There is a lot on the ballot so people need to get informed, understand who they’re voting for, understand what those offices are and then make sure that they have a plan to vote,” Shropshire said.

Written by NewsOne’s editorial team.

PAID FOR BY BLACKPAC, BLACKPAC.COM, AND BLACK PROGRESSIVE ACTION COALITION, BLACKPROGRESSIVEACTION.ORG. NOT AUTHORIZED BY ANY CANDIDATE OR CANDIDATE’S COMMITTEE.

SEE ALSO:

Preparing To Vote In The 2022 Midterm Elections: Everything To Know

BlackPAC’s Adrianne Shropshire Is Raising Awareness Of Voting In 2022 Midterm Elections

It’s Not Just Congress. Downballot Elections Need Your Attention This Cycle