Watch Herschel Walker Debate Warnock: Live Stream Options To View Online

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The day political observers have been waiting for is finally upon us as Herschel Walker is scheduled to take the debate stage against Sen. Raphael Warnock to help voters make a decision in the crucial U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

Walker and Warnock are set to face off during the “YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: GEORGIA SENATE DEBATE” on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the JW Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.

Even though the election has national implications, the race is still very much a state contest, which relegates telecasts of the debate to local news stations that may not be readily available outside of the state of Georgia.

That’s why NewsOne has put together this Walker-Warnock debate live streaming resource center to provide political observers and others who are interested in the Georgia Senate race a handful of options to watch the debate online via live streams.

How to watch online via live stream

The debate will be moderated by Tina Tyus-Shaw of WSAV-TV in Savannah and Buck Lanford of WAGA-TV in Atlanta, neutral parties charged with keeping the debate on topic, asking questions and enforcing time limits for answers to those questions.

Nextstar Media Inc. plans to broadcast the debate exclusively.

According to Nextstar Media Inc:

The one-hour debate will be made available to more than 10 million viewers across Georgia and will air on five Nexstar television stations serving the state, including: WSAV-TV (NBC) in Savannah, WRBL-TV(CBS) in Columbus, WJBF-TV (ABC) in Augusta, WSPA (CBS) in Spartanburg, SC and WDHN (ABC) in Dothan, AL. The debate also will air on partner stations serving viewers in Georgia: WAGA-TV (FOX) in Atlanta, WGXA- TV (ABC) in Macon, WTGS-TV (FOX) in Savannah, WTVC (ABC) in Chattanooga, TN, and WTWC (NBC) in Tallahassee, FL.

But, of course, everybody interested in watching the verbally challenged Herschel Walker engage in a war of words and policy against the much more eloquent preacher-turned-U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock doesn’t have access to those channels.

They do, however, have access to those channels’ online content, WiFi willing.

Each of the above news stations’ websites is expected to carry live streams of the debate.

If you don’t want to search for those live streams, you can click on any of the above news TV stations’ links or you can keep scrolling down to an embedded video that allows folks reading this article to remain on the page and watch the debate.

SEE ALSO:

Latest Herschel Walker Polls Show Tight Race Heading Into Georgia Senate Debate Against Warnock

Walker v. Warnock Debate: Where Do The Candidates Stand On The Issues?