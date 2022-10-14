Herschel Walker-Warnock Debate Live Updates: Best Twitter Reactions, Memes And Gifs

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 6:30 p.m. ET

If Twitter is a barometer of Herschel Walker’s success or failure during the Senate debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock, it’s not going to be a fun Friday night for the Republican challenger.

Reacting to a video on social media showing Texas Sen. Rick Scott claiming he is with Walker, one Twitter user employed the meme of “the Black guy laughing” from the popular TV show, “The Office,” suggesting Walker will need more than that to emerge victorious.

Another Twitter user already declared Warnock the winner before the debate even began.

UPDATED: 6:20 p.m. ET

Candidates’ supporters were lining the streets outside of the Senate debate in Savannah on Friday night while awaiting the arrivals of Herschel Walker and Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user predicted the debate would be a trainwreck.

Another Twitter user wondered if Walker would even show up, what with an apparent trend of Republican candidates recently skipping out on their debates.

Original story:

The moment that amateur and professional political observers alike have been waiting for is finally here as Herschel Walker is set to hit the debate stage against Raphael Warnock in hopes of winning the Democrat’s U.S. Senate seat representing the state of Georgia.

What seems like the political event of the year is scheduled to take place on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the JW Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District with plenty on the line as Republicans attempt to take back control of the U.S. Senate.

MORE: Who Are Herschel Walker-Warnock Debate Moderators? Tina Tyus-Shaw And Buck Lanford Are Ready

But a campaign with major political implications has in many ways devolved into somewhat of a side-show, what with Walker’s inability to intelligibly express himself coupled with his apparent lack of breadth of policy.

Walker, in particular, has become a standing punchline on social media, which has covered this Senate race aggressively and with its signature sarcastic sets of memes, gifs and overall reactions.

If there’s one thing social media is going to do, it’s going to rally around an event, big or small, and bring attention to it in one way or another. Once your attention is captivated, the next step is to implement the meme and gif treatment, something that Walker has been subjected to seemingly nonstop as damning revelation after damning revelation is reported about him and his campaign.

One group that we can expect to chime in with the most brilliant of gifs and memes about the debate is Black Twitter, the influential social media force that always turns up with issues affecting Black people at stake.

And make no mistake: Walker and Warnock couldn’t be more ideologically different. And with Walker being Trump-adjacent, it’s safe to suspect that him in the U.S. Senate wouldn’t bode well for Black people in Georgia as well as across the United States.

Follow along with NewsOne as we provide live updates from Friday night’s debate between Herschel Walker and Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock accentuated by Twitter reactions, memes and gifs galore.

If you see any that we missed, please “@” us on Twitter @newsone so we can be sure to add them!

