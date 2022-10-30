Marsai Martin And Omari Hardwick Star In Father-Daughter Movie ‘Fantasy Football’ [Trailer]

Paramount+ released the official trailer for its upcoming original family sports comedy “Fantasy Football.” Packed with heart and hysterical hijinks, the film will be available to stream beginning Friday, Nov. 25 in the U.S. and Canada and the following day in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced later.

Starring and produced by Marsai Martin (“Little”), joined by Omari Hardwick (“Army of the Dead,” “Pieces of Her”), Kelly Rowland (“American Soul”) and Rome Flynn (“How to Get Away with Murder”), the comedic family sports film “Fantasy Football” is directed by Anton Cropper. Other stars include Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris and Isac Ivan, and feature special star appearances by Nate Burleson, Jim Nance and Tony Romo.

In this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter sports fantasy, everything changes when Callie A. Coleman (Marsai Martin) discovers she can magically control her father Bobby’s (Omari Hardwick) performance on the football field. When Callie plays as her dad, a running back for the Atlanta Falcons, in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23, Bobby is transformed from a fumblitis-plagued journeyman to a star running back bound for superstardom. With the NFL Playoffs looming and the pressures of Callie’s new commitment to her friends on the robotics team mounting, the two must forge ahead to keep the magic a secret as they juggle the highs and lows of their newfound success, all as they rediscover what it really means to be a family. You can watch the action-packed trailer below.

If that didn’t make you smile, not too much will. “Fantasy Football” is produced in partnership with The SpringHill Company’s Emmy award-winning studio team founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and Genius Entertainment. Led by Marsai Martin, Joshua Martin and Carol Martin, the movie was also produced in association with NFL Films and the support of EA SPORTS , the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The movie is written by Zoe Marshall and Dan Gurewitch & David Young and is based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones & Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree. LeBron James, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Marsai Martin, Joshua Martin and Timothy Bourne serve as producers. Maverick Carter, Jamila Jordan-Theus, Syrinthia Studer and Jessica Smith are executive producers.

Marsai Martin And Omari Hardwick Star In Father-Daughter Movie ‘Fantasy Football’ [Trailer] was originally published on globalgrind.com