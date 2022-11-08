Takeoff’s Childhood Pastor Rev. Jesse Curney To Officiate Funeral Of Slain Migos Rapper

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Details are being revealed about what is shaping up to be a grand homegoing service for rapper Takeoff, who died from a shooting in Texas following a Halloween night party.

The funeral is scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 in Atlanta at State Farm Arena, a venue that can hold more than 20,000 people. Local radio station V-103 first reported on the funeral, including the fact that Takeoff’s childhood pastor Rev. Jesse Curney is slated to officiate the event.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, one-third of the popular rap group Migos, was shot in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 following a party at a bowling alley in Houston.

Curney, of New Mercies Christian Church in Gwinnett County in Lilburn, Georgia, released a statement explaining in part what Takeoff meant to him.

“I was really sad to hear the news,” Curney said. “Kirsnick has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

The funeral, described as a special Celebration of Life and public memorial, “will follow a strict no photo and no video policy,” a press release sent to NewsOne said before adding later: “The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations should be made to The Rocket Foundation which was recently established to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.”

Gun violence is a topic that is familiar to Curney, as the reverend has tried to be a part of the solution to a societal scourge that is showing no signs of slowing.

Just last week and days after Takeoff was killed, Curney participated in a panel discussion addressing violence in schools following threats of gun violence at schools in Georgia.

Curney suggested there may not be enough of a deterrent in place to prevent gun violence, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.

“I think the elephant in the room is consequences. What are the consequences when a child brings a gun to school? What are the consequences when a child brings a knife to school?” Curney asked during the panel discussion at New Mercies Church in Gwinnett County. “I think that’s the gray elephant the room because the rumor is a child brings a gun to school (and) he’s back in class in 10 days. He brings a weapon to school, he’s back in school in 10 days without consequences.”

Critics have pointed to Texas’ loose gun laws as a contributing factor to the type of gun violence that took Takeoff’s life. Anyone 21 years and older without a criminal record can not only legally buy a gun but also carry it concealed in public, according to Texas statute.

Takeoff’s funeral plans come amid growing calls for police in Houston to make an arrest in the case that has an apparent wealth of evidence.

There are conflicting reports about what may have led to the shooting, including an alleged argument over basketball. But all reports indicate that Takeoff was an innocent bystander. His death prompted an outpouring of condolences.

SEE ALSO:

Was It Wrong To Film Takeoff’s Murder? Graphic Videos Spark Debate

White House Mourns Takeoff’s Death, Condemns Gun Violence: ‘Enough Is Enough’