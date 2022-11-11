Far-Right YouTuber Steven Crowder Mocks Trayvon Martin’s Death With Cruel ‘Zimmerman’ Joke About John Fetterman

Bruce is based in New York City and mainly covers politics, culture, race and criminal justice. He previously worked at the Washington Post, the New York Times and the Boston Globe’s Boston.com, where he was a part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning team that covered the Boston Marathon bombing and manhunt. Follow him @ BCTW on social media.

Monkey see, monkey do.

First conservatives were cracking the cruelest jokes nonstop about the life-threatening attack on Nancy Pelosi’s elderly husband after a white undocumented immigrant broke into their home and attacked him with a hammer, resulting in emergency brain surgery.

Now, far-right conservative YouTube personality Steven Crowder has upped the heartless ante to not only mock the shooting death of Trayvon Martin but also doing so with a wisecrack about the teenager’s vigilante killer in the context of attacking Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman, whose health issues have been well documented.

You just can’t make any of this up.

A brief clip of Crowder’s exchange with a fellow YouTuber came on Election Night as he was offering live commentary while CNN was covering the Pennsylvania Senate race as Democratic nominee Fetterman was projected to win.

Crowder, who likely was seething at the carpet-bagging Dr. Oz losing the race, took the opportunity to poke fun at the death of Martin while trying to conjure up the spirit of George Zimmerman to apparently kill Fetterman, who is still recovering from a stroke he suffered about six months ago.

As the clip opens, Fetterman alongside his wife and two children can be heard thanking his supporters, prompting Crowder to mock the Senator-elect’s “size triple XL satin basketball shorts,” a reference to the candidate’s preference for athleisure gear instead of the business suits that politicians typically favor.

Chuckling, Crowder agrees when his co-host chimes in, saying, “They are a hoodie family,” noting that all four Fettermans were wearing hooded sweatshirts that have become a hallmark of the candidate’s choice of clothing.

Those wisecracks were innocent enough before Crowder took it all the way there.

He asked: “Where’s Zimmerman when you need him?”

The two then shared a hearty laugh at Crowder’s question that bordered on treason by suggesting a vigilante killer who disobeyed police orders by shooting a 17-year-old Black boy because he was wearing a hoodie do the same deadly deed to a man who had just been elected to the U.S. Senate.

Watch the video below.

Cultural critic Van Lathan posted the footage to his Instagram on Thursday and challenged the mainstream media to have the same type of energy toward Crowder that has particularly been focused on Black people accused of antisemitism.

“This is an American conservative comedian, making money off the pain of Black people. Mocking Trayvon Martin for laughs,” Lathan captioned the video. “There will be no boycotts here. No suspensions, no sensitivity training. No nothing.”

Lathan was likely referring to the outrage over NBA star Kyrie Irving sharing on social media a link to a movie that has been called antisemitic. The backlash was instantaneous with the Brooklyn Nets suspending him and instituting an ultimatum of conditions he must fulfill before his reinstatement is even considered.

On the flip side, though, here we have Crowder who is openly joking about the shooting death of an unarmed Black teenager by joking that his killer should do the same to a U.S. Senator, and the outrage has been muted, at best; nonexistent at worst.

“A lot of the pushback you’re seeing recently is because we live in this world where being insensitive and ignorant towards us isn’t a mistake, it’s a career,” Lathan continued. “Slogans on T-Shirts (from even Black men sometimes) jokes, movies, platforms all profiting off excoriating Black people.”

This is America.

