Notable People Who Support Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Controversy

Kyrie Irving has more than earned his fair share of critics, to put it mildly, following several controversial moves over the years that recently culminated with a scandal centered on antisemitism stemming from a social media post.

But to suggest he’s alienated everyone would be a vast misstatement as there seems to be a growing contingency of notable people speaking out in support of the NBA star who is being disciplined for tweeting a link to a film that has been called antisemitic.

Over the weekend, social media hashtags of #IStandWithKyrie and #FreeKyrieIrving went viral with posts pledging allegiance to Irving and calling his treatment unjust in a unified demonstration that was at once both against anti-semitism as well as pro-Black.

For those who haven’t been paying attention, the Brooklyn Nets suspended its star point guard on Friday after giving the NBA champion multiple chances to denounce antisemitism to no avail. The Nets announced Irving “is currently unfit to be associated with” the team because it said he has “refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” The Nets said Irving would not “clarify” his views on the film and displayed a “failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so.”

Only then — a full week after Irving shared a link for the documentary, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” — did he issue a formal apology to “Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post.” Irving said in a statement that insisted he was “deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.”

But his contrition was apparently too little and too late as Nike announced Friday that it decided to suspend its relationship with Irving, whose lucrative contract with the sports apparel giant includes the latest version of the NBA star’s sneakers that will now no longer be manufactured and sold.

To some, the punishments were well deserved for a privileged professional basketball player who fancies himself as somewhat of an enlightener and has previously embraced various topics and conspiracy theories that range from the shape of the earth to the COVID-19 vaccine.

To others, though, Irving’s treatment has been tantamount to a public lynching for a young, wealthy, Black athlete whose First Amendment rights were being trampled in favor of respectability politics that have nothing to do with the game of basketball.

It’s been the latter who have been vehemently rallying around Irving and claim that the anger and outrage are misdirected since the link to the movie shared by Irving goes to Amazon.com, which remains marketing and profiting from the controversial film that is directed by a Holocaust-denier who included a fake quote attributed to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. The argument is, of course, if Irving is wrong for posting a link to the film, then surely Amazon is much more wrong for making the film and its book versions available to rent for $11.99 and to buy for $49.99.

Meanwhile, Irving’s fate in the NBA remains uncertain as his suspension is for at least five games and his return is reportedly contingent upon completing six conditions as outlined by the Nets: apologizing for sharing a link to the movie and condemning the documentary; donating $500,000 to anti-hate causes; completing in sensitivity training; completing antisemitic training; meeting with Jewish leaders; and meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai to prove he now understands the error in his ways.

As a result, an apparently growing number of critics have been speaking out to not necessarily defend Irving’s actions but more to call out what they see as a punishment that is not fitting of the proverbial crime. A sampling of the outcry of support follows below.