Football Player Loses Scholarship After Posting Video Of Him Using The N-Word

It is almost 2023, and there are still white folks who are determined to learn the hard way that there is no context in which their use of the N-word is acceptable.

Meet Marcus Stokes.

Stokes is a talented football player who earned himself a scholarship to the University of Florida, which he had been committed to attending the school since early July, according to TMZ. That scholarship got pulled recently because despite all the news stories we see constantly about white people paying consequences after videos of them using racial slurs went viral, Stokes decided it was a good idea to post a two-second clip of him rapping, “Welcome back, n***a.”

“I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words and posted a video of it on social media,” Stokes said via Twitter. “I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that. I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.”

First of all, even if Stokes isn’t a racist, he’s got to be dumber than a box of racists to think this was going to fly and to put his collegiate football career at risk just to post this short episode of When Keeping It KKKaucasian Goes Wrong.

Secondly, if the quarterback really meant no harm, how come the only recorded video he posted was the part where he was rapping the N-word? Just the N-word and nothing else. That just seems a bit too intentional to be an innocent “Oops, I was accidentally racist AF” moment.

Needless to say, Black Twitter had a field day (pun absolutely intended) with this one.

Just keep the word out of your mouths, white people. You’ll save yourself a lot of grief and save us the trouble of dragging you until you’re held accountable. It’s exhausting work that we’d rather not do.

