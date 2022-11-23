Black Employees Accuse Buffalo Police Captain Of Racism

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Amber Beyer of the Buffalo Police Behavioral Health department has been accused of racism and of creating a hostile work environment.

This week, in a 17-page lawsuit filed by three Black employees with the department, Beyer was accused of launching into a 20-minute racist rant back in May.

According to the plaintiffs, Beyer made a number of racist remarks after she watched a viral video of a white officer pulling over a Black officer, WKBW noted. The suit states that Beyer claimed “Black men cheat on their wives more than white men,” and that “all the black police officers she knows are unfaithful.” She also allegedly said that “If she saw a black man in her neighborhood, she would be suspicious.”

Beyer allegedly made comments about white officers feeling unsafe in Black neighborhoods

The plaintiffs also claimed that Beyer made unsavory comments about white officers patrolling in Black neighborhoods. During her explosive rant, she alleged that “White officers get PTSD from working in Black neighborhoods—like the East Side of Buffalo—but Black officers do not because they are used to violence and Black people commit more violent crime than white people.”

In a statement, Nate McMurray, an attorney representing the Behavioral Health team, called the comments “shocking.”

“She said some of the worst stereotypes you can say. For a police officer in a very senior and prominent roll-Captain to be saying those things, is shocking,” he added.