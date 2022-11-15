When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong: Watch Racists Get Dealt With On Video For Being Racist

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 5:00 p.m. ET, Nov. 15, 2022

Originally published on April 28, 2019

These are amazingly trying times we’re all living in now, and depending on someone’s nationality or ethnic background, or both, everybody needs to stay on their toes while navigating the world. But things have gotten especially bad in the United States, where overt acts of racism seem to be at a fever pitch since the election of Donald Trump.

That fact has been bolstered and then some by research, studies, polling and other data showing the proliferation of white nationalism and hate crimes based on race in particular. Black Americans were the Number 1 target of hate crimes in the country, a statistic that has been steadily rising in recent years.

But there’s only so much racist abuse people can take before they start fighting back. That point was most recently proven by way of a viral video purportedly recorded on public transportation in Los Angeles, where an Asian man is alleged to have “assaulted multiple black men” before the victims “defended themselves.”

Please be advised the footage is graphic and should be viewed with discretion.

To be clear, NewsOne does not condone violence in the least, no matter the circumstances. But we are also realistic and aware that we live in a country that was founded on the bloodiest of violence waged by white colonizers against the brown natives.

The concept of compiling instances where the oppressed fight back against the oppressor is not new. In fact, NewsOne previously published our own running list of so-called BBQ Beckys — white vigilantes who felt it was their duty to use 911 as a weapon to police Black and brown people in America simply living their lives legally and peacefully.

These clips go well beyond that idea and include video footage showing people being blatantly racist while recklessly throwing around the N-word as if there were no consequences for such language.

These video clips also prove that there is indeed a price to pay (physically, at least) for wielding racist and ethnic slurs at the wrong people. And those who come collecting aren’t always Black or brown.

Scroll down to see a handful of amazing instances of racist hatred backfiring to violent proportions. Hopefully, these videos can serve as messages of precaution to anybody who thinks calling people racist slurs to their faces (or even behind their backs) will result in anything other than a swift beatdown.