Can You Rehab Racism? Sophia Rosing Blames Racist University Of Kentucky Assault On The Alcohol

Here’s a question: Is there rehab for racism? Is there a rehabilitation program aimed at taking the N-word out of a white person’s mouth like the slur was a pipe or needle and the addict was jonesing for their white supremacy fix?

I ask because Sophia Rosing—the University of Kentucky student who was caught on video spewing slurs at Black student Kylah Spring for no discernable reason outside of the possibility that she was pledging KKKappa KKKappa Gamma Grand Wizard—will withdraw from the school and enter rehab amid the incident, her attorney told NBC.

“She is going to withdraw from the university today or tomorrow,” lawyer Fred Peters said Tuesday. “She’s a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady.”

Peters added that he is “getting her into some kind of treatment program and sensitivity program to help her through this situation.”

He said Rosing will receive treatment for “several things” but declined to elaborate further.

“She’s going to get help, that’s all I can say,” he said.

The university declined to comment about Rosing’s purported exit from campus.

Rosing’s rampage continued even after police were called to the scene around 4 a.m., as she kicked and bit an arresting cop.

Despite Rosing offering a standard “I’m not a racist, I just slur a lot” non-apology, there is no state of drunkenness that will cause an otherwise non-bigoted person to start vomiting out the words “n******r b*tch” out of nowhere. So we can assume one of the “several things” Rosing will receive treatment for is alcohol abuse, but that won’t likely fix the hate in her heart.

It’s hard to imagine sensitivity training will do much either because the issue isn’t that she’s insensitive about racism—the issue is she’s racist.

And it’s not like there’s an anti-white privilege medication that will “cure” a white woman who can bite and kick police officers while resisting arrest without a single cop fearing for their life.

It’s also worth mentioning that Rosing pleaded not guilty to assault, assault on a police officer, and disorderly conduct charges, according to the New York Post. So how sorry could she really be?

Meanwhile, hundreds of students gathered at a Monday rally organized by the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, and Spring had some words for her racist attacker.

“To Ms. Rosing: you will not break my spirit,” Spring said, NBC reported. “You will not break my spirit, and you will be held accountable for your actions,” Spring continued. “I only pray that you open your heart to love and try to experience life differently and more positively after this.”

She also said the incident with Rosing highlights “a recurring issue in and across American school systems, no matter what age.”

“I am deeply saddened by the events that took place, but I’m most grateful for justice that is to come,” she added.

Well, let’s just hope she’s right about that. According to the Post, Rosing is due back in court on Nov. 15.

