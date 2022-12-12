Takeoff’s Killing Sparks Estate Battle Over Slain Rapper’s $26 Million Fortune

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

An unfortunate byproduct of Takeoff‘s killing has been what appears to be a battle among his surviving relatives for the rights to the slain rapper’s monetary fortune he racked up as a hitmaker.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 following a party at a bowling alley in Houston. A suspect was arrested earlier this month, suggesting there could be a semblance of closure on the horizon for the shocking shooting sparked by an argument over dice in which Takeoff, 28, was an innocent bystander.

But now, according to Madame Noire, an estate battle may be in full swing.

From Madame Noire:

According to Georgia law, without a will, Takeoff’s closest relatives will now inherit his wealth and personal assets. That includes his lucrative music catalog and the residual income he generates from record sales. But it appears as though there may be bad blood between the Hip-Hop star’s mother, Titania Davenport-Treet, and his father, Kenneth M. Ball. Both are fighting over who will be in control of distributing and managing the late star’s assets.

Takeoff has mentioned in his music and in interviews that he was personally raised by his mother.

Thirty-three-year-old Patrick Xavier Brown was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with murder, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced.

Brown was taken into custody at a residence on the east side of Houston, making him the second arrest in the case. Twenty-two-year-old Cameron Joshua was arrested in connection with the shooting for possessing a weapon. However, authorities were clear that Joshua isn’t accused of firing the fatal shot.

Takeoff’s funeral was held in Atlanta a little more than one week after the shooting. Takeoff’s childhood pastor Rev. Jesse Curney officiates the heavily attended public memorial at State Farm Arena, a venue that can hold more than 20,000 people.

The shooting prompted a widespread outpouring of condolences from people in the Hip-Hop scene on up to the White House, which used Takeoff’s death as an opportunity to renew its commitment to take action on guns.

“Over the last day and a half, more families across our country have been scarred by the devastating impacts of gun violence in America,” the Biden Adminstration said in a statement the day after Takeoff was shot.

It added: “In other cases, we may not know the names of the victims but we equally mourn with their families and communities. Our deepest condolences are with the families of each and every one of the victims.”

SEE ALSO:

Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’

Was It Wrong To Film Takeoff’s Murder? Graphic Videos Spark Debate