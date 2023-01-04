Video Shows NYPD Cop Brutally Beating 12-Year-Old Girl’s Head Outside School

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

An NYPD police officer has been suspended after a shocking video showed a 12-year-old Black girl being repeatedly and brutally beaten on her head by an officer outside of a middle school in New York City’s borough of Staten Island, according to reports.

There is no context to the brief eight-second video, which opens abruptly with a crowd of apparent students surrounding two fully uniformed officers and the girl, whose head was being pounded by one of the cops’ fists. The other officer can be seen throwing at least one blow at the same 12-year-old girl.

An onlooker’s voice can be heard exclaiming incredulously, “he’s hitting her?”

The below video is graphic and violent and should be viewed with discretion.

The violence resulted in a 14-year-old girl being arrested and the 12-year-old being written up as a juvenile.

The New York Daily News reported that the NYPD said officers were intervening in a fight that was already underway.

From the New York Daily News:

The assault took place as cops responded to a fight between kids at a bus stop on Willowbrook Road and Forest Ave. near the Edwin Markham Middle School in Port Richmond about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

During the fight, two sisters, ages 12 and 14, were assaulting a 14-year-old girl, cops said.

The cop was assaulted by the girls as he tried to break up the fight. The officer pummeled the 12-year-old girl during the melee, police sources said.

The Daily News estimated that the girl was hit by the officer at least nine times

The NYPD said in a statement Wednesday morning that one officer had been suspended pending an investigation. There was no mention of possible any criminal charges for what appeared to be police brutality.

“Last evening, the NYPD became aware of an incident that occurred on Staten Island where officers responded to a fight between a group of youths,” the statement said. “The actions of those officers is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau. At this time, one officer has been suspended.”

To be sure, the NYPD has a long and established history of violence and brutality against Black people, including children. NewsOne compiled a series of videos showing the extent of the type of violence NYPD officers have been seen employing on Black children, including in 2020 when a nonviolent Black teenager was manhandled out of a Brooklyn subway station over alleged fare evasion.

Standing in stark contrast to that incident, the police violence in Staten Island came one day after a viral video showed NYPD officers willingly allowing identifying members of the Proud Boys — a hate group aligned with racists — to ride the subway without paying their fares last week.

The video was posted to the TikTok account of a user named Brenna Lip, according to BuzzFeed News.

From BuzzFeed:

In the clip, Lip points out that they are evading the fare and asks, “Proud Boys don’t have to pay for the fare?” to which a member of the far-right group responds, “We’re special. Thank you. Appreciate it from your taxes.”

Lip then tries to walk through the emergency door herself but is stopped by an officer. “Oh, I have to pay for the fare, but they don’t?” she says to the officer, who is blocking her from using the gate. “Is that the situation you’re saying?”

“That’s correct,” the officer responds.

