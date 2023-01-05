‘Did We Win?’ Awake, Damar Hamlin’s First Words Suggest His ‘Neurological Condition Is Intact’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health continues to progress on the positive side three days after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, health officials who have been treating Hamlin spoke out about his condition and say he is “making substantial progress.”

Trauma surgeon, Dr. Timothy Pritts assured reporters that Hamlin’s condition has significantly improved.

“There has been substantial improvement in his conditions over 24 hours,’ he said. “He is beginning to awaken – it appears that his neurological condition is intact.”

According to doctors, Hamlin’s cognitive skills are intact, something doctors feared he could struggle with.

When he awoke, he was surprised he had been asleep for two days and even asked doctors if the Buffalo Bills had won the football game.

Doctors say they still aren’t sure what caused Hamlin’s injury and cardiac arrest but are grateful for his improvement.

“We want to see him continue to breathe more on his own and then completely breathing on his own – that’ll be the next big milestone,” said the doctors. “The best outcome would be him going back to who he was before this all happened.”

In a statement by the Bills on Thursday, the team highlighted that while Hamlin remains critically ill, he’s making steady progress.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the statement reads. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Hamlin’s teammate, Kaiir Elam, tweeted that Hamlin was awake and improving.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” he wrote. “Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!”

Hamlin collapsed following a tackle on a kickoff return during Monday Night Football. Medical officials had to perform CPR on the 24-year-old, who was unresponsive for a brief moment. The game was ultimately suspended between the Bengals and Bills with no makeup date announced.

In the days that followed the Pittsburgh native’s collapse, numerous sports journalists and former NFL players offered sympathy and prayer for him, from ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky praying for Hamlin during a segment on NFL Live to Ryan Clark effusing concern for Hamlin’s well-being while also reminding viewers how he nearly died playing football in Denver due to sickle cell anemia.

Fans worldwide have poured in with donations for his children’s toy drive, reaching more than $7M over the past three days. Initially created in 2020, the toy drive was established to aid children with Christmas gifts.

“This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation,” reads a statement on the site. “However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.”

‘Did We Win?’ Awake, Damar Hamlin’s First Words Suggest His ‘Neurological Condition Is Intact’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com