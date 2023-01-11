Dr. Umar Johnson Doubles Down On Criticism Of Kevin Samuels’ ‘Approach’ To Black Women

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Pan-Afrikan psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson has already made it known that he was never a fan of Kevin Samuels and the late self-proclaimed relationship guru’s commentary about Black women, in particular. But in case anyone forgot how he really feels about Samuels, Johnson recently doubled down on criticism of the popular YouTuber who died in May.

MADAMENOIRE covered Johnson’s comments he made during a recent interview in which he was asked about Samuels’ “approach” to Black women. Johnson called Samuels’ style “divisive” before going a bit deeper to explain his opinion.

From MADAMENOIRE:

“His approach to criticism and expectations for women were very superficial in terms of what was important,” he said. “There was a heavy focus on how much you make and how good you look. That’s how I felt. No woman is gonna look good forever. They’re gonna get pregnant, they’re gonna get older. You to me, telling women that you are too fat or too small or too broke, and that’s the reason why you don’t have a man that, is psycho pathological and it is destructive to our community. I did not agree with his approach at all.”

Johnson added that he felt that Black women who supported Samuels didn’t have love for other Black women.

“And the fact that he did have a lot of people [following him] speaks to how decadent and speaks to how self-hating we can be as a people. I’ll be honest with you. I think a lot of the women who supported Kevin Samuels supported him because they don’t like other Black women, and they enjoy sitting back on their couch sipping their tea and watching this Black man tear Black women’s self-esteem to shreds.”

MADAMENOIRE noted that Johnson’s recent criticism of Samuels was similar to the comments he made while the image consultant was still alive.

Without naming any names, Johnson in 2021 “shared a post saying that there is a sector of YouTube “dedicated to slandering and criticizing Black women who don’t emulate Eurocentric standards of beauty and success,” MADAMENOIRE reminded readers.

To be sure, Johnson has been a consistent champion for Black women and their causes.

That premise was briefly challenged last year when a video went viral because it showed Johnson standing close to a white woman with whom he was enjoying a laugh in a mall kiosk.

Johnson reacted swiftly by claiming he was a victim of selective editing in footage that he said was doctored to suggest he was cozying up to the white woman.

While he admitted in an Instagram post to being at Cherry Hill Mall in southern New Jersey, not far from his base in Philadelphia, he wrote that he only “stopped at a kiosk” where the white woman was working so that he could “view the incense & crystals” on his way out of the mall.

“That non-afrikan woman is simply the vendor,” Johnson insisted.

In case there was any confusion as to where his loyalties lie, Johnson punctuated his Instagram post by challenging the doubters in no uncertain terms.

“If you dusty snowbunny loving betamales don’t believe me then please visit the mall and ask her personally if we exchanged phone numbers,” he wrote to the “haters” before adding, “Heavy is the head who wears the crown….”

As self-stated proof of his dedication to “Black sistas,” Johnson posted yet another statement to Instagram accompanied by a photo of him embracing a smiling Black woman.

“Way too much brown sugar out here for the prince to be pushin’ up on a snowbunny!” Johnson wrote to his followers.

