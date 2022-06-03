Dr. Umar Johnson Addresses ‘Snowbunny’ Viral Video Showing Him With A White Woman

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Umar Johnson is denying the implications behind a viral video that shows the controversial Philadelphia-based psychologist who has been outspoken against interracial relationships appearing friendly with a white woman standing close to him.

The brief video, posted to social media on Thursday afternoon, showed Johnson and the unidentified white woman amicably chatting with each other at a suburban Philadelphia shopping mall in New Jersey. The woman was smiling coyly while typing into a device as they shared a laugh and smiled at each other.

While their words were not audible, their body language spoke volumes, according to the tweet that was the first to post the video.

“Dr umar was at the cherry hill mall boul wasn’t low,” the tweet said.

A cynical voice coming from behind the camera can be heard during the recording: “Look at him.”

The optics seemingly belied Johnson’s staunch opposition to Black men romantically involved with white women, in particular. Replies to the tweet were replete with commentary suggesting the self-proclaimed “Prince of Pan-Africanism” is a hypocrite.

In a series of social media posts responding to the video Thursday night, Johnson claimed he was a victim of selective editing in footage that he said was doctored to suggest he was cozying up to the white woman. He offered a range of reasons for why he said the video was being taken out of context.

While he admitted in an Instagram post to being at Cherry Hill Mall on Thursday, he wrote that he only “stopped at a kiosk” where the white woman was working so that he could “view the incense & crystals” on his way out of the mall. “That non-afrikan woman is simply the vendor,” Johnson insisted.

However, there was no kiosk visible in the video.

Johnson claimed “the vendor” became intrigued after a fan asked him for an autograph.

“I told her I was a popular psychologist in the black community,” Johnson wrote before going on the offensive.

“If you dusty snowbunny loving betamales don’t believe me then please visit the mall and ask her personally if we exchanged phone numbers,” he wrote to the “haters” before adding, “Heavy is the head who wears the crown….”

As self-stated proof of his dedication to “Black sistars,” Johnson posted yet another statement to Instagram accompanied by a photo of him embracing a smiling Black woman purportedly in Cherry Hill Mall on Thursday.

“Way too much brown sugar out here for the prince to be pushin’ up on a snowbunny!” Johnson wrote to his followers, reminding them that he’s married.

But Johnson wasn’t done pleading his case yet. He took to Instagram once again to claim the brief clip failed to show him “taking a pic with the Brother.” He wrote that doing so “would’ve given context to the conversation” with the white woman.

Johnson had questions for the person who filmed him and the white woman: “Why did you remove the footage of me paying her for my incense? Lastly, why did you not show me walking off?”

He wrote that he showed the white woman YouTube videos of himself after he posed for a photo “with the brother.”

Opinions about interracial relationships may vary, but Johnson has consistently been adamantly against them. The topic of Black men with white women, in particular, has dominated much of his rhetoric in recent years.

In a legendary interview with Roland Martin in 2017, Johnson said Black men who marry outside of their race don’t care enough about their people to be with a Black woman.

While delivering an address at Lehigh University last year, Johnson doubled down on that sentiment.

“It’s not because I think the white woman is less than the Black man,” Johnson said at the time. “It’s not because I think the white man is less than the Black woman.”

Johnson said his opinion on interracial relationships is informed by finances.

“The reason I don’t support Black men or women marrying outside of the race is because marriage is a financial institution, and under most circumstances, women live longer than men,” Johnson explained. “So, if Dr. Umar marries a white woman, when I die, she will inherit my estate. And what are the chances that that privileged white woman is going to do a drive by on North Philly and drop off a million dollar check for the Black kids in the ghetto? She’s not.”

That may explain — but not justify — why Johnson took a swipe at LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. for taking a white girl to the prom. Johnson also used the moment to question the 16-year-old’s famous father’s commitment to the culture.

“No disrespect, but…Yo LeBron, I thought you were an activist?” Johnson wrote on his Instagram Story.

Johnson has kept that same energy for other Black males who have received attention for dating white women, including former NFL star Shannon Sharpe. The two went at it on social media last week in response to Johnson’s comments about Bronny James.

“Shannon Sharpe DGAF what Umar Johnson or others think about what he or other people date,” Sharpe tweeted last week.

Johnson responded by explaining that he was only “committed to rebuilding and preserving the traditional all-Black family.” He said his stance shouldn’t make them “enemies.”

He distanced himself from the “No Context Dr.Umar” Twitter account that posted a screenshot of Johnson’s Instagram post criticizing the “snowbunny fraternity” that objects to his opinion about Black men dating and/or marrying white women.

“To each his own,” Johnson wrote to Sharpe. “We simply pray that you one day return to dating women of your own race,” he added before saying, “stay Black brother Shannon.”

SEE ALSO:

Dr. Umar Johnson Gives ‘Bittersweet’ Update On His School For Black Boys

Dr. Umar Johnson Blames ‘Quaker Grits’ And Black Consumers For Black Boys’ School Not Being Built