‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’: Sheryl Lee Ralph To Perform Black National Anthem At Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is going to be a night filled with some of music’s most iconic voices. The NFL announced that fans can expect Chris Stapelton, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Sheryl Lee Ralph ahead of Rihanna’s highly-anticipated halftime performance.

On Tuesday, the NFL revealed that Stapleton will sing the national anthem, Babyface is set to sing “America the Beautiful,” and Ralph will sing the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” before the game.

Ralph’s fans are ecstatic at the announcement, celebrating her many wins since her return to television in the critically acclaimed ABC comedy Abbott Elementary. This is a major win for the original “Dream Girl,” who will be spotlighted once again in front of millions of fans.

The award-winning performer is definitely more excited than her fans, announcing the news to her personal social media accounts.

“Someone wake me up from this dream!” Ralph happily shared on Twitter about performing at the Super Bowl.

The news comes on the heels of Ralph in September winning an Emmy Award for “Best Supporting Actress In a Comedy,” making her just the second Black woman to add the award to her mantle.

Ralph not only won the Emmy but also won everyone’s hearts with a charming and theatrical acceptance speech.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true. I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” Ralph said. “This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”

A major congratulations goes out to Ralph and the other Super Bowl halftime performers. However, a VegasInsider.com survey regarding the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show suggests that fans would rather see Britney Spears.

The survey polled a portion of the U.S. population. It shows that singer Spears is the most wanted guest performer for Rihanna’s performance with 22.6% of votes), followed by Eminem (19.46% of votes) and ASAP Rocky (14.53%).

The mashup of artists we didn’t know we needed, and the collaboration we didn’t realize America wanted.

The survey also suggests that Rihanna’s single “Diamonds” was the most popular choice in the U.S., followed by “Disturbia” and “Can’t Remember To Forget You.”

In case you were wondering, about 11% of Americans are planning to ONLY watch the halftime show while 20% are planning to only watch the game. There is also 12% of Americans who have no interest in the game or halftime performance, and 56% plan to watch both.

‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’: Sheryl Lee Ralph To Perform Black National Anthem At Super Bowl LVII was originally published on globalgrind.com