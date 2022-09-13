Emmy Awards Recap: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Rousing Acceptance Speech Is One To Remember

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

We had a time last night! The 2022 Emmy Awards gave us the entertainment, accolades, and fashion moments we crave during award season. From Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s heartwarming acceptance speech to Zendaya making history twice, keep scrolling to see the moments we’re still talking about.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins Big

Sheryl Lee Ralph not only won the Emmy for “Best Supporting Actress In a Comedy,” she won everyone’s heart with a charming and theatrical acceptance speech. Ralph made history, becoming only the second Black woman to add the award to her mantle, and she made sure to relish the moment before our eyes.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true. I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you,” she said during her acceptance speech.

Jackee Harry, who was the first Black woman to win an Emmy for her supporting role on 227, took to Twitter to praise Ralph. “.@thesherylralph’s had a remarkable career AND she’s one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Barbara Howard on #AbbottElementary is another fabulous character we’ve been fortunate to watch her breathe life into. Congrats, Sheryl & welcome to the club! #Emmys,” she wrote.

According to Ralph’s Abbott Elementary co-star Tyler James, Ralph is always authentically herself and comes into their trailer, on set, singing.

Quinta Brunson’s Speech Was Interrupted By Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel is facing major backlash after crashing Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech. The famous late-night host joked he had consumed too many skinny margaritas and laid on the stage as Quinta thanked the special people in her life.

Brunson was later asked about it and graciously stated that it “didn’t bother me that much.” She credited Jimmy with supporting Abbott Elementary, but that might not stop her from socking him in the face in the future. “Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face,” she joked.

Zendaya Makes History Again

A big beautiful dress for a big win! Zendaya made history as the youngest recipient of the Emmy award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Euphoria), for the second time. At 26 years old, she is also the first Black woman to win twice in that category.

“My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me,” she said. “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are Rue, I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and I carry them with her.”

Zendaya stunned in a classic black Maison Valentino gown and followed up with an equally as exquisite gown to attend HBO Max’s after party. Her longtime stylist Law Roach is to be credited for her flawless looks.

Lizzo Does It Big

We can always count on Lizzo to pass the vibe check. The About Damn Time singer won an Emmy for her Prime series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. In true Lizzo fashion, she called out for her fellow big girls to join her on stage as the award was as much theirs as hers. “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me. The stories that they share are not that unique. They just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s tell more stories,” she tearfully said.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted was to see me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” she recalled, before adding with a laugh that she would tell her younger self, “You’re gonna see that person, but b—-, it’s gonna be you.”

Lizzo’s look was everything. She looked like the belle of the ball in a standout red dress making her one of our best dressed of the night. She was styled by Jason Rembert.

