Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The funeral for a young Black man who was savagely beaten by police officers following a traffic stop last month is scheduled to be held on Wednesday morning in Memphis.

The homegoing service for Tyre Nichols will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church at 1 p.m. local time (2 p.m. EST) and is expected to have Vice President Kamala Harris as well as one of George Floyd’s brothers and Breonna Taylor’s mother in attendance.

Keep reading to find out how to watch Tyre Nichols’ funeral online via live stream.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver the eulogy while civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Nichols’ family, is slated to deliver a call to action.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father of a young son, died on Jan. 10, more than two days after he was pulled over under the reported suspicion of reckless driving.

The City of Memphis last Friday night released bodycam footage among videos showing the violent arrest that has resulted in the firings and arrests of five now-former police officers, all of whom have been charged with second-degree murder for the vicious attack.

In addition, three fire department workers were also fired, but not criminally charged, for neglecting to render aid to Nichols. Several other police personnel have been disciplined for their roles, as well, but not fired.

Nichols’ mother said the bodycam video is evidence that the Memphis Police Department “murdered” her son.

Crump said the officers treated Nichols like “a human piñata” and compared the police violence to the infamous Rodney King beating in 1991.

Nichols’ older brother likened the death to Emmett Till.

“Knowing the history of police interactions with the Black community throughout time, these men took a position of power and instead of doing something to better the future and honor the past, they became no better than the days of Emmett Till,” Jamal Dupree said in a joint statement with friend Angelina Paxton. “They have let us all down. Justice will be served to them.”

It was in that context that Nichols’ funeral was being held on Wednesday.

For anybody interested in watching the funeral live online, CBS News has said it will be streaming the service on its live feed. You can watch Tyre Nichols’ funeral on CBS News’ website and mobile app by clicking here.

Local TV news station WREG also said it plans to stream Nichols’ funeral live both on its website as well as on its television channel. You can watch Tyre Nichols’ funeral via WREG by clicking here.

SEE ALSO:

What Could Influence Black Cops To Savagely Beat A Black Man? No One Should Be Surprised

Can The Police Truly Be Reformed? The U.S. Government Has Limited Power To Regulate Cops