Florida Senator Introduces Bill To ‘Cancel’ The Democratic Party For Once Supporting Slavery

At this point, one really has to wonder if far-right conservatives ever get tired of being the absolute most ridiculous people in the world. You just have to wonder if there is any limit to their hypocrisy, their delusion and their absurd leaps in logic.

Actually, one doesn’t really have to wonder about that, because the answer is a resounding “no”—there is no limit.

And it appears that, of all the red states, Florida is the one where conservative idiocracy goes to die—and then be reborn as Republican legislation.

Meet Florida State Senator Blaise Ingoglia.

Ingoglia does not appear to take his job as a lawmaker seriously. That must be the case when an elected legislator sponsors a bill he has to know won’t pass as it is obviously impractical and unconstitutional, and is really only meant to bolster a stale Republican talking point about how Democrats once supported slavery.

According to Newsweek, on Tuesday, Ingoglia introduced SB 1248, also known as the “The Ultimate Cancel Act,” which would require the Florida Division of Elections to “immediately cancel the filings” of any political party that has ever endorsed slavery in its official party platform. Essentially, Ingoglia wants to ban the Democratic party from Florida, and he’s pretending to give sh*t about slavery in order to do so.

“The division shall immediately cancel the filings of political party, to include its registration and approved status as a political party, if the party’s platform has previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntary servitude,” the bill says.

“For years now, leftist activists have been trying to ‘cancel’ people and companies for things they have said or done in the past,” Ingoglia said in defense of his bill during a TV interview. “This includes the removal of statues and memorials, and the renaming of buildings. Using this standard, it would be hypocritical not to cancel the Democrat Party itself for the same reason,”

Let’s start with the obvious inconsistencies in Ingoglia’s caucasity-infused reasoning here.

First, white conservatives shout from every rooftop they can find that they’re not responsible for America’s dark past because they were not alive during slavery, which is a sentiment Ingoglia would most certainly agree with. Yet Democrats, who also weren’t alive when Black people were white people’s property, should be “canceled” over a pro-slavery party platform that hasn’t existed since the late 19th century just to be fair to “people and companies” who are being “canceled” over things they themselves actually “have said or done in the past.”

Second, how is Ingoglia condemning support of slavery while also denouncing the tearing down of monuments that commemorate Republicans’ beloved Confederacy, which mostly existed to preserve the institution of slavery?

In fact, I’ve always wondered why the history of Democrats supporting slavery matters so much to Republicans, but the fact that all these states that were once slavery-loving Confederate states now largely represent red-state America doesn’t seem to matter at all. White southerners are now Republicans’main constituency. But that same white southern culture gave us the Ku Klux Klan, which Republicans also love to mention was started by Democrats, as well as the fight to keep negros in bondage. Why does that history not matter while the Democrats’ centuries-old history of supporting slavery does?

Finally, why is it that the only time conservatives ever even want to mention slavery is when they’re making a point about how Democrats started it? Right now Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida education officials are on a mission to “cancel” any and all Black history and social studies they feel indicate that America is a racist country. The fact is, a country that oversaw two and a half centuries of chattel slavery followed by another century of legalized second-class citizenship for Black people is, by definition, a racist country. It’s just funny how Republicans fall all over themselves to draw attention away from America’s racist history until it’s time to blame Democrats for it.

But, again, this is really just petty fake legislation that couldn’t possibly be meant to be taken seriously.

“Presenting a bill that would disenfranchise 5 million voters is both unconstitutional and unserious,” a Florida State Democratic Party spokesperson wrote in a statement denouncing the bill. “Under Ron DeSantis, Senator Ingoglia is using his office to push bills that are nothing more than publicity stunts instead of focusing on the issues that matter most to Floridians, such as reforming property insurance, addressing housing affordability, and combating climate change.”

Then there’s the fact that the vast majority of Black Floridians vote Democrat, so, if Ingoglia’s un-passable bill was to pass, it would effectively disenfranchise Black voters, just as DeSantis attempted to do when he proposed to redistrict Florida’s congressional map to dilute Black voting power.

But, obviously, none of that overt systemic racism matters, because Democrats once supported slavery.

These people are just irreparably stupid.

