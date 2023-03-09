White Woman Facing Hate Crime Charges After Racist Rant In Pizzeria Caught On Video

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A white woman who was seen on a video posted to social media belligerently ranting racist remarks to an employee at a pizza restaurant in Pennsylvania is now facing charges.

Rita Bellew, 55, has been charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Hatboro Police Department. Bellew was coming to pick up an order from Amy’s Pizzeria when she saw that the restaurant had a Spanish-speaking TV channel broadcasting.

“You want to have Spanish on your TV?” Bellew asked the employee working at the counter.

“What’s wrong with that?” the employee responded.

“What’s wrong with that is you’re not an American, dude,” she responds. “I will look you the f— up and get you the f— out of our town!”

The encounter lasted for nearly two minutes. Offended by the store’s exercised right to display the content of its own choosing on its television, she demanded a refund. When she realized she was being recorded, she began to pull out her phone to document her point of view of the situation. Authorities were called to diffuse the altercation.

Once the video was released, authorities were forced to prosecute Bellew.

“When we viewed the video, it was really over the top. It was a racially-fueled, profane rant directed at their heritage and it’s not going to be tolerated,” said Hatboro Chief of Police James Gardner.

The video went viral, attracting global attention. The owner of Amy’s Pizzeria, Omar Quinonez, spoke about the incident and how supportive people have been.

“We got calls from everywhere: South America, Europe… it was unbelievable,” said Quinonez. “I was angry, but I just didn’t want to be like them. I wasn’t expecting that. All my customers are really nice people. I’ve never seen that before – 10 years and that was the first time.”

Amy’s Pizzeria was already a prominent business in the community. Since this incident, people from all over have traveled far and wide to visit Amy’s Pizzeria to show their support.

Bellew was asked about the charges brought against her.

“I deserve to be in trouble for this … What I did was very wrong, and I don’t want people to think that it’s okay.” Bellew said.

