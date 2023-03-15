WSJ Columnist Suggests Bank With ‘1 Black’ On The Board Failed Because Of ‘Diversity Demands’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

It appears that white conservatives, white men in particular, are starting a trend of blaming any and every failing of any company on its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. It’s almost as if they see no value in recruiting practices that prioritize opportunities being extended to demographics that are not Caucasian, heterosexual, cis-gendered and/or penis-bearing so they go out of their white, male and fragile ways to connect dots that simply aren’t there.

For example, last week, we reported that Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) suggested diversity and inclusion might be responsible for a recent environmental disaster caused by a train derailment in Ohio, because, somehow, dedicating resources to efforts to hire at least a few non-white men is enough to distract one of America’s largest industrial transport companies from “important things like greasing wheel bearings.”

In other words: “You hired a few Black people and a woman or two and now a train has slipped from its tracks causing great environmental peril. Coincidence? I THINK NOT!!!”

Now, a writer for the Wall Street Journal has joined Collins aboard the “All Caucasity Matters” train to suggest without a lick of evidence that DEI might have contributed to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

“In its proxy statement, SVB notes that besides 91% of their board being independent and 45% women, they also have ‘1 Black,’ ‘1 LGBTQ+’ and ‘2 Veterans,'” op-ed writer Andy Kessler wrote. “I’m not saying 12 white men would have avoided this mess, but the company may have been distracted by diversity demands.”

Besides the fact that, much like in the Ohio train derailment case, no investigation has turned up any evidence that DEI was even remotely related let alone a contributing cause, it just appears that Kessler read SVB’s blurb about its diversity and his aggrieved Caucasian male mind immediately began to reach around his white and patriarchal world to make a connection that has no basis in reality.

Of course, he’s not saying “12 white men would have avoided this mess,” he’s just saying if companies just continued exclusively hiring white men they might not be so distracted by attempts to socially evolve from the 1950s and reflect what 21st century America actually looks like that they cause economic disasters.

Hell, while we’re at it, what else can we arbitrarily blame on DEI?

Did the COVID-19 pandemic get really bad because too many coloreds have entered the health crisis prevention department?

Food shortages are happening in 2023 because women won’t stay in the kitchen where they belong, amirite?

Slavery was clearly just affirmative action run amok.

What caused the collapse of the Roman Empire? Too many negroes on the Senate advisory board, obviously.

They keep putting non-white men in writers’ rooms and that MUST be how we got Game of Thrones season 8. I KNEW IT!!!

Remember, folks, when white men dominate an industry, it’s because of merit, but when anyone else starts getting opportunities in these fields, it’s a dangerous distraction, and the white male biases of the Collinses and Kesslers of the world have nothing to do with that sentiment.

Or maybe they’re just racist, sexist and queerphobic. Nah, that couldn’t be it.

