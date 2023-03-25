‘My Name is Mo’Nique’: Trailer Released For Comedian’s New Netflix Stand-Up Special

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Mo’Nique’s newest stand-up special, My Name is Mo’Nique. The exciting trailer marks the comedian’s return to stand-up. Check out the official trailer and first look images inside.

Mo’Nique is back, telling her story by her own rules and in her own special way. The Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe award-winning actress and comedian is thrilled to bring fans her newest stand-up special, My Name is Mo’Nique globally on Netflix next month.

“Tonight when y’all walk away from me,” Monique begins introducing her set in the trailer. “Y’all will understand who the f*ck I am.”

The audience explodes in laughter throughout the entire trailer. There were even celebrity sightings to look forward to in the crowd. It’s beautiful to see Mo’Nique has garnered the industry’s support and continuous admiration from her fans.

The official stand-up description details:

Mo’Nique delivers a career defining, powerhouse stand-up performance in her unprecedented return to the stage. Filled with laugh till you cry stories as well as soul baring emotion, Mo’Nique promises that by the end of the show you will understand why she is the way she is, and true to form, she delivers. From the mean streets of Baltimore and remembering her Grandma Mimi’s warnings about men, to why she “ACCEPTS” the sometimes-harsh realities that come with life, Mo’Nique with her unique brand of candor, fearlessness, and humor reveals all of herself, and leaves nothing on the table.

The special is directed by L. Frazier with executive production by Sidney Hicks and Monique Hicks. Mo’Nique is also set to star in the Netflix film The Deliverance from Lee Daniels. My Name is Mo’Nique debuts globally on Netflix on April 4.

Check out the official trailer below:

First look images:

Mo’Nique’s history with Netflix

Mo’Nique has starred in several notable television series and films throughout her 32-year career. It wasn’t until a couple of years back fans realized why she hadn’t been working recently. Between being allegedly “blackballed” due to her differences with longtime collaborator and friend Lee Daniels and a lawsuit against Netflix for not paying her, her worth, Mo’Nique has finally harnessed her light to shine once again.

The comedian and actress made amends with Daniels, who directed the hit film, Precious. Since then, the dynamic director and actor pair have already collaborated on their most recent BET+ psychological thriller film The Reading, which has fans in a chokehold. Her performance has either made fans cry laughing or utterly impressed with Mo’Nique’s level of commitment to the role.

Mo’Nique and Netflix have also settled their lawsuit. It appears they have reached an amicable agreement for future partnerships, starting with her upcoming comedy special “My Name is Mo’Nique.” Her first stand-up special since “Mo’Nique’s: Something Different” in 2016.

She claimed the streaming service made her a “lowball offer” of $500,000 for a single stand-up special, whereas white comedians or male comedians were reportedly offered significantly more. She listed Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Amy Schumer as just a few examples of comedians who were reportedly offered millions for one or multiple specials.

Mo’Nique’s lawsuit also accused Netflix of lacking diversity in its leadership. The suit says that Netflix’s Board of Directors has “historically lacked racial diversity and, instead, has been white-only for years. For years, the Board lacked even one Black member — let alone, a Black female” and highlights “in 2018 and 2019 respectively, Netflix reported that only 4% and 6% of its workforce being comprised of Black employees.

Now, both Mo’Nique and Netflix will more forward, with hopefully a healthy partnership.

The star assures fans that she is ready to deliver more than a funny punchline. Mo’Nique has “something to say.” The actress and praised comedian performed at The Rialto theater in Atlanta, and she is ready to share some of her deepest, darkest secrets with the world. Mo’Nique shares in the preview video that she imagined taking many of those secrets to her grave.

