Keke Palmer Celebrates Her Newfound ‘Hips’ And ‘Boobs’ And ‘Booty’ After Giving Birth

Keke Palmer gave us a glimpse of her postpartum body, and homegirl is serving curves! The Nope actress hopped on her Instagram to show off her hourglass shape and to thank her son for blessing her with it.

At first, it was the skin; now, it’s the body. Keke Palmer’s baby boy is showering his mother with all kinds of good attributes, and the multihyphenate star is basking in her glow-up. Never one to keep her life a secret, Palmer gave her Instagram followers a peek at her shapely body since giving birth to her son. The Big Boss star shared a video that showed her flaunting her new body while saying, “Last time I spoke to y’all, I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up. Skin is still skinning. And now I’m about to let y’all know, that he gave me something else. Bu bu bu body down,” shouted Palmer.

In the video, Palmer donned a black, white, and red set that included a mini skirt and a cropped jacket, and her full boobs were on display in a black bustier top. The NAACP Image Award-winning actress recorded herself swinging her hips and admiring her shape. She captioned the video post with, “Hips? NEVER HAD EM’! Boobs? Never had em’! Booty? BARELY.” Her followers ate the video with fire emojis and heart eyes.

Previously, the actress called motherhood her “greatest gig of all” and said she is enjoying the new person she is morphing into.

The actress shared a few images last month of herself going for a walk with her baby, and she looked like she was getting the hang of being a parent.

In a lengthy post, Palmer wrote:

Took Mookie Mook for a stroll today!!

Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all.

Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!

Also last month, Palmer also took to Instagram to get real about the hardships of motherhood while sending support along the way.

The 29-year-old took to the social platform to praise mothers, especially single mothers, for all of the hard work they put into the job. “If you are a single parent, pull out your cape,” she said in an IG video this week. “As a matter of fact, unclip your angel wings because I don’t know how else you did it.”

She also noted that she doesn’t want the message to sound insensitive towards single mothers, continuing, “maybe they lost somebody. Maybe they don’t want to deal with somebody. Maybe it’s a choice. But when it comes to raising a kid, I’ve already learned in these short few days that it takes a village and sometimes that’s a privilege.”

The actress then gave a shout-out to her friends and family while tearing up. “It could bring tears to my eyes. I am just truly, profoundly impressed,” she said.

The beauty shared the candid video along with the caption, “I ain’t gon’ lie, I’m gettin’ COOKED!”

The actress’s video was met with support and encouragement from her followers, many of whom thanked the starlet for getting real about motherhood. “So so hard. We don’t talk about it enough. Give it up for all the moms! This is the hardest and most soul entrenched job. And the most rewarding,” one follower commented while another wrote, “appreciate this post. First two months was completely alone with my son at my place until my mom was able to come and help. Hardest thing in the world. But worth it.”

