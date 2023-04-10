Halle Berry’s Nude Photo Sparks Hateful Tweet About ‘Aging With Dignity’

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Halle Berry is going to do, it’s break the internet. And on Saturday, she did just that!

Over the weekend, the Oscar award-winning actress had us speechless when she shared a stunning photo of herself as she bared all to Instagram. In the pic, the beauty looked carefree with her hair tossed about as she drank a glass of wine on her balcony. “I do what i wanna do. happy Saturday,” the 56-year-old actress captioned the breathtaking photo.

Check it out below.

Many of Halle’s celebrity friends flooded her comment section immediately after the photo hit the Internet, including Halle Bailey and Lena Waithe, who both shared clapping hand emojis underneath the fire picture. Songstress Kelly Rowland also commented “YES!!!!” while others simply posted fire emojis to show their stamps of approval.

But one critical tweet in particular sparked a wider discussion that centered on ageism.

Suggesting that Berry was posting the photo for clout-chasing purposes, African social media influencer Shadaya Knight tweeted his disapproval of the image.

“Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids,” Knight tweeted. “Aging with dignity is no longer a thing.”

Not surprisingly, Knight’s tweet was not greeted very warmly.

There have been nearly 3,000 quote-tweets in response questioning Knight’s purpose for tweeting such a thing.

Music producer, television producer, writer and activist Drew Dixon’s response seemed to epitomize all the others:

Imagine being so obtuse that you actually believe THEE Halle Berry has to do anything other than exist to get our attention. This photo, with which we have all been blessed, is the visual epitome of dignity, chilling, and menopausal goals. Stay mad, Red Nightmare.

This weekend wasn’t the first time the actress has bared all on IG. Earlier this year, Halle uploaded a series of pictures of herself as she posed for a few mirror pictures after she was fresh out of the shower. In this photo set, Halle showed off her fresh face, curly hair and glowing skin as she was all smiles while taking selfies in the mirror.

“hump day self love ,” she simply captioned that post. Check it out below.

We just love Halle exudes self-love!

SEE ALSO:

Take Notes, Celebs! Halle Berry Refuses To Ignore Black Reporters On The Red Carpet

Halle Berry Honors #ForeverFLOTUS Michelle Obama With The Perfect T-Shirt

Halle Berry’s Nude Photo Sparks Hateful Tweet About ‘Aging With Dignity’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com