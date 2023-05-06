CeCe Winans Partners With Belmont University To Be Its New Artist In Residence

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The legendary CeCe Winans can now add another accolade under her belt.

It was announced Thursday that the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time is set to partner with The Fisher Center of Performing Arts at Belmont University as an Artist in Residence in the Fall of 2023.

As part of her residency, Winans will also perform at Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on September 15 on her Believe For It Tour.

Additionally, select students will have the opportunity to attend soundcheck and participate in a Q&A session with Winans.

Her residency at Belmont also includes a Chapel Service and other unique and meaningful opportunities for interactions with students.

“CeCe Winans is a former trustee, a parent of two Belmont alumni and a longstanding friend of Belmont University. She has always been committed to pouring into the lives of our students and informing their journeys here at Belmont and beyond. I am thrilled at the opportunity this residency presents to our campus community to lean into her knowledge and experience as an award-winning artist, but also her kindness and integrity as an individual,” said Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones in a statement.

She will also spend time with members of the Belmont community at campus events and other special opportunities throughout the Fall.

During Belmont’s Commencement this weekend, University President Dr. Greg Jones will award Winans with an honorary Doctor of University degree for her impact on both Belmont and the Nashville Community.

For those interested tickets to the Sept. 15 concert can be purchased here.

CeCe Winans previously made headlines for claiming she declined to appear in a Whitney Houston music video because of the song’s “ungodly” lyrics.

Winans made the claim during a sermon that was recorded in footage posted on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram:

I remember she was about to do one of her big videos. It was “I’m Every Woman.” It’s a great video, right? Really nice. When you think about how it was written, it’s a great song, right? But the lyrics don’t line up with the word of God, right? So, she knew. She said, ‘CeCe, I want you to be in this video, but I know you not gonna be in it,’ and I said, ‘You’re absolutely right’ ‘cause it started off with ‘I can cast a spell.’ I’m not singing that!

