Subscribe
Politics

Georgia Bill That Makes Voting ‘More Difficult’ Signed Into Law Amid ACLU Threat To Sue

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Democrat Raphael Warnock Campaigns In Final Days Before Runoff Election

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed a controversial bill into law that critics say would make it “more difficult” for voters to cast ballots, including and especially for the upcoming presidential election in November.

The passage of Senate Bill (SB) 189 means in part that people without a permanent address will need to re-register to vote; challenges to those voter registrations will be easier to initiate; and, perhaps most consequential, requires counties to tally all absentee ballots within an hour of polls closing.

Taken together, civil rights leaders have said that SBi 189 would disproportionately affect Black and brown voters — the same group largely credited for helping to elect President Joe Biden in 2020.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Georgia ripped the passage of SB 189 for those very reasons and more.

“SB 189 is a step back for voters’ rights and voting access in the state of Georgia,” Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said Wednesday in a statement sent to NewsOne. “Most importantly, this bill will require already overburdened election workers to spend time processing unnecessary voter challenges. As always, elected state officials should work to make voting easier and not more difficult for Georgia citizens. We are committed to protecting Georgia voters and will see the governor in court.”

More specifically, the ACLU said in a press release, SB 189 “lowers the barrier for making biased and baseless voter challenges around the state, creates confusion for unhoused voters, makes it more difficult for county elections boards to interpret the law, and increases requirements for already overworked elections officials.”

Previously, the ACLU of Georgia suggested it would sue if SB 189 became law.

“If the governor signs this bill, we will see him in court,” Young said in March after the Georgia General Assembly passed SB 189.

SB 189 appears to be part of a broader partisan strategy that has disproportionately affected Black voting districts in Georgia.

Lauren Groh-Wargo, interim CEO of Fair Fight Action — the anti-voter suppression group founded by Stacey Abrams — previously told NBC News that SB 189 and other “mass voter challenges time and again disproportionately try and throw Black and Brown voters off the rolls. They have been a strategy for a long time to have a chilling effect on voting.”

Late last year, after a federal judge upheld Georgia’s controversial Republican-led redistricting plan intended to create more Black voting districts, incumbent Congresswoman Lucy McBath was forced to seek election in a district different from Georgia’s 7th Congressional District that she’s represented on Capitol Hill since her reelection in 2022.

McBath’s updated campaign plans mean she is running in a newly drawn congressional district for the third consecutive election cycle, which she has said is the unsuccessful result of Republicans trying to gerrymander her out of Congress.

“I hope that the judicial system will not allow the state Legislature to suppress the will of Georgia voters,” McBath said in a statement back in December. “However, if the maps passed by the state Legislature stand for the 2024 election cycle, I will be running for reelection to Congress in GA-06, because too much is at stake to stand down now.”

SEE ALSO:

MAGA Group Admits To Judge It Has No Evidence To Support Claims Of Illegal Ballot Stuffing In Georgia

Georgia Is Latest State Ordered To Draw New Black-Majority Congressional Districts

This Is America: See The Countless Reports Of Voter Suppression In Georgia
Former House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams
10 photos

RELATED TAGS

Black Voters Georgia Voting Laws

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
55th NAACP Image Awards - Pressroom
News

NAACP President Derrick Johnson Is Being Awarded For His Efforts To Ban Menthol Cigarettes

Democrat Raphael Warnock Campaigns In Final Days Before Runoff Election
Politics

Georgia Bill That Makes Voting ‘More Difficult’ Signed Into Law Amid ACLU Threat To Sue

Ole Miss racist video
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Mediocre White Man Charlie Kirk Defends Racist Ole Miss Student Who Got Kicked Out Of Frat Over Monkey Noises

House Democrats Discuss Treatment Of Haitian Migrants On Southern Border
News

The Future Of Haiti: House Democrats Call For Urgent Action On Island Nation’s Crises

Governor Kathy Hochul, Black kids, children, computers, Bronx, NY
Technology

NY Gov. Hochul Under Fire For Saying Black Kids ‘Don’t Even Know What The Word Computer Is’

Marian Hudak
Crime

Light Sentence? KKK Flag-Flying White Supremacist Who Terrorized Black, Brown People Gets 41 Months

The Louisiana State Capitol Building in Downtown Baton Rouge
News

Uncertainty Looms After Judge Rejects Louisiana’s New Majority-Black Voting District

Johnny Hollman black man killed by police
Civil Rights & Social Justice

RIP Johnny Hollman Sr.: Family Of Church Deacon Tased To Death By Atlanta Cop Welcomes $3.8M Settlement

View All
Trending Stories
Karens 39 items
Race Matters

‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

Northwestern Karen
National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

Frank Tyson dies after Canton Ohio police kneel on his neck
News

RIP Frank Tyson: Funeral Details Announced For Black Man Who Told Ohio Cops ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before Dying

public housing, Newsletter, Affordable Housing, New Deal For African Americans, New Deal For African Americans, World War II
News

What Are The Projects? A Brief History Of Public Housing In America

Karen video of white woman making Black children cry because they were watering a neighbor's plants
Video Category

‘Welcome To The Neighborhood, Karen!’ Video Shows White Woman Accused Of Terrifying Black Kids Watering Plants

Irvo Otieno
Crime

Irvo Otieno Murder Charges Dropped: 5 Cops Accused Of Smothering Black Man To Death Avoid Accountability, For Now

News

California Will Have Its First HBCU This Upcoming School Year

MoveOn Mobile Billboard Calling For Justice Clarence Thomas To Recuse Himself From All Cases Related To January 6 Due To His Alleged Conflicts Of Interest And Corruption
Race Matters

Clarence Thomas Hires ‘Karen’ Accused Of Texting ‘I Hate Black People’ As His New Law Clerk

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close