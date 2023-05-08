Second Time’s The Charm: In Mexico, Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens Again

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Simone Biles who just got married — again!

Over the weekend, the 26 year old Olympic gymnast wed her husband Jonathan Owens for the second time in a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The tropical occasion featured 140 of the couple’s close friends and family and even though we weren’t there, we already know that it was a ceremony that was fit for royalty.

During the romantic affair, the bride reportedly wore four different dresses which she called “Kind of dramatic” during a recent Q&A on her Instagram Story, but followed up with “but you only have a wedding once” and we couldn’t agree more!

People.com also reported that the ceremony featured champagne, gold and white décor and of course, expensive flowers.

Just last month, the couple legally married at a small courthouse in Houston, Texas ahead of their destination wedding in Mexico over the weekend. For their first wedding, the gymnast kept it cute and classic and wore a chic $119 white gown by Selfie Leslie that was perfect for the quaint ceremony.

Owens also shared a few photos of him and his new wife on his Instagram page. “My person, forever ,” he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: “#TheOwens” and “#ItsOfficial.”

Check out the sweet post below.

The duo officially met via the dating app Raya in March 2020 and later made their relationship IG official a few months later when the gymnast shared a few photos of the two of them spending time together on her Instagram page.

And just last February, Simone to took to Instagram to announce her engagement to the NFL star in a sweet engagement photo showing the footballer proposing to his future wife.

“THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3” she captioned that photo. Check it out below.

And now, after nearly three years of dating, our girl is officially a wife! Congratulations to Simone and Jonathan on their recent nuptials. Do it big, Simone! Congratulations to the gorgeous couple!

