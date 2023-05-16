Dr. Umar Johnson Welcomes Jonathan Majors ‘Back To The Afrikan Race’ After Meagan Good Dating Report

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Noted pan-Afrikan psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson is weighing in on the report that actor Jonathan Majors is dating actress Meagan Good.

The report came out over the weekend and seemingly caught people off guard since Majors is in the throes of a domestic violence case that has upended his promising young career.

Now, Johnson is letting his opinion be known and, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, is lending his endorsement to the reported romance between the two Hollywood stars. Johnson, who’s made no secret of his disdain for interracial relationships involving a Black person, encouraged Majors — who is accused of assaulting a white woman he was reportedly dating — to stay with Black women and suggested the new developments meant that the actor had returned “back” to Black people.

“This is good for both of them. She can leave the puppies alone and he can stop the bunnyhopping,” Johnson said in a recent Instagram post using one of his favorite references to Black men dating white women.

Johnson then urged them both to align their star power in Hollywood with wealthy Black people to independently create projects that didn’t need the crutch of the traditional power structure in entertainment.

“You two should produce your own movies now, get some independent financing from Bob Johnson, Kanye, Tiger or the Carters. Screw Hollywood,” Johnson added in the Instagram post. “Don’t rule out Tyler Perry either, he can use some new faces in his films.”

Johnson concluded his message to Majors with: “Welcome back to the Afrikan race family.”

Bossip called the report about Majors, 33, and Good, 41, dating “a preposterous PR pivot,” suggesting their pairing was a strategic move from a crisis management team looking to shore up the embattled movie star’s reputation both as an accused domestic abuser and in the Black community that Johnson suggested he had abandoned having a white girlfriend.

Johnson previously said Majors had been “snowbunnied” and vowed to stay “standing with my brother on this unless he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Shortly after Majors was arrested last month, Johnson proposed a conspiracy theory and suggested the allegations, which come at the height of the actor’s meteoric rise, might be by design to dismantle an influential Black man’s positive image in popular culture. Johnson assigned partial blame on “radical feminists & rainbowgangers,” using misogynistic and homophobic language.

“He’s the strongest Black alpha male in Hollywood right now,” Johnson continued. “This could just be [sic] scheme to feed into the ‘toxic masculinity’ narrative being pushed by the radical feminists & rainbowgangers.”

To be sure, there is no evidence of any such conspiracy theory.

What is Majors accused of doing?

Majors was in court last week to answer to two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault for allegedly strangling, assaulting and harassing the unidentified 30-year-old white woman on March 25.

The two allegedly got into a dispute as they were inside a cab riding to Manhattan from Brooklyn. Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, claims the woman “was attempting to steal” Majors’ phone when the incident occurred. Chaudhry filed legal documents in Manhattan stating that the cab driver witnessed the woman with Majors assault the actor around 1 a.m., hours before he was arrested.

The cab driver will prove that Majors did not hit or choke the woman “in any way at any time, or even raised his voice,” Chaudhry’s filing says in part.

According to the filing, the driver also saw the woman, “hitting, scratching and attacking” Majors. At one point during the incident, Majors asked the driver to pull over so that he could escape the alleged assault, the filing claims.

After the incident, the woman allegedly told police that she had suffered a broken finger and a laceration behind her ear, but Chaudhry said there is video footage to prove that the woman’s statement was “a complete lie.” Security footage obtained by TMZ showed the woman in a nightclub shortly after the incident with Majors using her right hand normally — the same hand that she claimed Majors injured prior to them parting ways earlier in the night.

Chaudhry also claimed to have evidence that the woman called Majors “32 times” the night of the incident with angry texts accusing him of infidelity and threatening suicide.

