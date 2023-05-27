The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Tina Turner, Tim Scott, Tory Lanez And More

The New York Attorney General’s Office was announcing the NYPD officers who ran over and killed a Black pedestrian, Ronald Anthony Smith will not face charges. Despite, evidence suggesting that the officer driving the van may have been distracted by watching a sporting event on his phone. The decision was made not to pursue criminal charges. Smith’s family and advocates are outraged by the decision, and their only remaining option for seeking justice is through the Civilian Complaint Review Board. Which can recommend the officers for termination.