Tory Lanez Could Face Harsher Sentence For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion: Report

Things are looking even worse for Tory Lanez. Nearly two weeks after the rapper’s motion for a new trial was denied, prosecutors are now seeking more prison time for the 30-year-old musician based on what is being described as three new “aggravating factors.”

The prosecution’s argument for a harsher sentence is reportedly based on the following:

[Lanez’s] callousness and the great bodily harm he caused Megan Thee Stallion

His use of a semi-automatic firearm.

Megan’s vulnerability as a victim.

Lanez currently faces a maximum sentence of 22 years. How much time prosecutors want to add on top of that remains unclear but they’ll have to submit their recommendation to the presiding judge quickly, as Lanez’s sentencing date is set for June 6, 2023.

A Look Back

In late December 2022, a California jury found the rapper guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion following nine days of testimony. A verdict was reached about 24 hours after the jury first broke for deliberations. The jury consisted of five men and seven women.

Lanez faced charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle stemming from the July 2020 shooting incident that left rapper Megan Thee Stallion with foot injuries.

The Associated Press previously reported that Lanez issued an unsuccessful last-ditch appeal after the judge summarily rejected the request for a new trial.

“I could be your son,” Lanez said to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford. “I could be your brother.”

Nonetheless, Lanez was led out of court in handcuffs and headed back to jail, where he will wait to learn his fate until a sentencing hearing next month. Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is facing a sentence of anywhere from a minimum of nine years to a maximum of 22 years in prison.

His new sentencing hearing is now scheduled for June 13.

It was in that context that savvy Twitter critics resurfaced one of Lanez’s old tweets in which he suggested he would never go to jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The tweet used a gif of rapper Wiz Khalifa eating and dancing in an apparent effort to show he was confident of his chances of remaining a free man.

“Me at my house …. watching niggas on Twitter celebrating and thinking I’m going to jail ………,” Lanez tweeted with two crying-laughing emojis.

The post has been quote-tweeted nearly 15,000 times with a good amount of them drawing attention to the irony that Lanez is in jail and cannot delete the tweet.

Megan Thee Stallion said during an emotional interview on GMA last summer that Lanez got into a dispute with two unidentified people after they all left a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

Megan and her close friend Kelsey Harris aka Kelsey Nicole were in the car as Lanez began feuding with the two unidentified people in the backseat. Megan said she demanded to get out of the car as the tension came to a boiling point. As she exited the vehicle, Megan said Lanez — who was allegedly “intoxicated” at the time — shouted “Dance, bitch!” right before shooting her in her foot.

