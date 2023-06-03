The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Judge Joe Brown, Citi Bike Karen, Donda Academy And More

Jacky Oh, the mother of popular YouTube personality and comedian DC Young Fly’s children, has passed away at the age of 32. Initial reports suggest that her death occurred following cosmetic surgery, with anonymous sources claiming complications from plastic surgery. Jacky Oh, known for her appearances on the Wild ‘N Out game show. She leaves behind three children with DC Young Fly.

Plastic surgery-related deaths have become increasingly common, with notable cases including Kanye West’s mother, Dr. Donda West, and warnings from rapper Cardi B against Brazilian Butt Lift procedures performed by unqualified individuals.

Read more here.