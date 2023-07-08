The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Keke Palmer, Essence Fest And Much More

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Experience a historical retrospective as we present a visual journey through time with the Blackest Stories Of The Week. Witness a mosaic of moments that occurred this past week, offering a glimpse into the news that made headlines. Take a weekly dive into a collection of events that range from awe-inspiring to disturbingly shocking, delivered straight to you.

Spill: Black-Owned Social Media App

A group of Black Twitter users is planning to switch to a new Black-owned social media app called Spill. Due to Twitter’s recent policy that limits the number of tweets users can see. The announcement by Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner, about tweet-reading limits sparked backlash. Motivating Black Twitter users to seek an alternative platform.

Essence Fest Lawsuit Targeting Black-Owned Bookstore Is Dismissed

Baldwin & Co., a Black-owned bookstore, has announced that a lawsuit filed against it by Essence Festivals Productions LLC and Essence Communications, Inc. has been dismissed. The lawsuit was initiated after the bookstore allegedly promoted a block party using Essence Fest branding. However, the block party organizers claimed it was not affiliated with Essence Fest and was held on private property. California Reparations: How Affirmative Action Case Influenced Task Force's Final Recommendations California's reparations task force has submitted its final report, detailing historic discrimination against Black Californians and proposing a potential $800 billion reparations package. The task force recommends structuring eligibility based on lineage to navigate potential legal challenges after the recent Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action. The recommendations include creating a new agency, issuing an apology, restoring voting rights, and implementing rent caps. Happy Birthday, Malia Obama! Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated their daughter Malia Obama's 25th birthday with heartfelt tributes on social media. Malia, who began her White House journey at a young age, has grown into an independent and accomplished woman. Recently graduating from Harvard University and landing her first major Hollywood gig. New Orleans Museum Defends Hiring White Woman As African Art Curator The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) has faced backlash on social media after appointing a white woman, Amanda M. Maples, as its curator of African art. Critics questioned why a person of color was not chosen for the position. Arguing that it would better reflect the experiences and perspectives of the black and African communities. NOMA defended the appointment, emphasizing Maples' qualifications and her academic background in African art and museums. Google's Photo Flub Exposes 'Racial Equity Commitment' Failure Google faced criticism on social media after mistakenly adding a photo of Master P and Luther Vandross to a search result for the cast of the film "Harlem Nights." The mix-up drew attention to Google's claims of racial equity commitment while its workforce diversity numbers. Especially for Black employees and leadership positions, remain low. The incident highlighted the importance of representation and the need for Google to improve its diversity efforts. Meet Rich Paul — The Most Powerful Man In Basketball Rich Paul, the influential sports agent and founder of KLUTCH Sports Group, has been making waves in the NBA during the 2023 free agency. Securing lucrative deals for star players such as Draymond Green, Fred VanVleet, and Jerami Grant. Despite facing criticism for his bold negotiating tactics, Paul's success has solidified his position as one of the most powerful figures in sports.