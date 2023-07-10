Welcome Back, Jamie Foxx! Actor Surfaces In Public Following Mysterious ‘Medical Complication’

Well, look who’s back outside, y’all!

Jamie Foxx has kept a relatively low profile since suffering a “medical emergency” back in April, but it looks like his recovery is going well, as he’s been spotted in public for the first time in months.

TMZ obtained footage of the award-winning entertainer as he was sailing along the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon (July 9). Fans on a passing boat waved and cheered to Jamie, who cheerfully waved back.

It also appears that a few others, believed to be family members, were onboard too. It’s not hard to believe because his family has been by his side throughout the entire ordeal, visiting him as he rehabs in Chicago.

TMZ also confirmed that Jamie was spotted the previous night, enjoying a night on the town.

As you know, Jamie’s condition has been a hot topic, especially since he chose to stay out of the limelight. Thankfully, it appears that he is getting better and looking to have things back to normal. And it looks like he’s back to social media as well, posting a tweet late Sunday afternoon (with a nod to his own Brown Sugar Bourbon).

Welcome back, Jamie, and continued prayers for a speedy recovery!

In May, it was reported that Foxx was “recovering well” in physical therapy, though the nature of his health status remains unclear.

Previously, Foxx’s daughter shut down rumors about her father’s health.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corinne Foxx said in May in her Instagram Stories. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Corinne Foxx’s comments came a few days after an update was posted on Jamie Foxx’s social media account. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed. See u all soon,” the caption read on Jamie’s Instagram account.

Jamie Foxx reportedly suffered a medical emergency on the set of his Netflix film Back In Action, where he was allegedly given life-saving medical intervention. Despite his celebrity friends revealing Jamie is on the mend, little information about the actual incident has been made public.

NewsOne wishes Jamie Foxx the best.

