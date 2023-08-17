How Stacey Abrams Contesting 2018 Georgia Election Is Different From Trump’s Interference

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

On Aug. 11, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spoke after a Georgia Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment against former president Donald Trump and 18 of his associates. The 77-year-old Republican and his team were accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the peach state and slammed with several charges including election fraud and racketeering.

While some people celebrated the announcement of the former president’s fourth indictment, Trump supporters used the opportunity to point fingers at Stacey Abrams, who they believe should also be indicted for her Gubernatorial campaign in 2018 and 2022.

On X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter, a conservative group called Libs of TikTok accused the Georgia Democrats of “attempting to overthrow” the election results during the Gubernatorial race.

Sirius XM host Joel Pollak echoed a similar sentiment.

“If it’s a crime in Georgia to claim, falsely, that an election was “stolen,” how is @staceyabrams not indicted?”

What happened during Stacey Abrams’ election?

In 2018, the former majority leader ran a tight race against Republican Brian Kemp to become the governor of Georgia. After months of campaigning, Abrams lost to Kemp, but she did not accept the defeat.

“I acknowledge that former Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be certified as the victor in the 2018 gubernatorial election, but to watch an elected official who claims to represent the people in this state baldly pin his hopes for election on suppression of the people’s democratic right to vote has been truly appalling,” the Nobel Peace Prize winner said in a speech.

Prior to losing the election, a group of voting rights organizations filed a lawsuit against Kemp for using a racially-biased method to purge around 700,000 voters ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. The plaintiffs also accused the Republican of using the state’s deeply flawed Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program to maintain Georgia’s list of eligible voters. Kemp vehemently denied the allegations.

Determined to become Georgia’s first Black female governor, Abrams ran against Kemp, again, in 2022, but the Republican legislator won again, sweeping past the voting- rights activist with 53 percent of the vote.

In April 2022, Abrams filed a lawsuit under her Fair Fight Action organization against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the Georgia State Election Board. The lawmaker accused both parties of creating and enforcing “unconstitutional and otherwise unlawful policies, engaged in gross mismanagement” and claimed that both parties failed “to ensure uniform application of election laws across Georgia’s 159 countries.”

She also alleged that Secretary of State Raffensperger failed to “provide adequate training to counties on the correct procedures” for in-person absentee ballots and failed “to maintain accurate voter rolls,” the lawsuit stated.

Unfortunately, the Democratic hopeful lost her suit.

How is Stacey Abrams’ case different from Trump’s?

Abrams’ refusal to concede during the 2018 election was not a crime, neither was Trump’s in 2020, but there was no evidence that she tampered with election results. During Monday’s indictment announcement, District Attorney Willis claimed that there may be evidence of Trump and his associates attempting to interfere with the presidential election results.

A few X users perfectly summed it up for Pollak and all of the naysayers on X. Many claimed that Abrams’ pursuit to prove her election was “stolen” was not an unjust offense, unlike Trump, who may have carried out criminal and fraudulent acts to sway his 2020 election results.

Read a few reactions below.

